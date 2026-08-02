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02.08.2026 14:45:32

Geely Auto Group July Vehicle Sales Increase

Geely
2.02 CHF -3.59%
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(RTTNews) - Geely Automobile Holdings Limited reported total sales of 250,161 vehicles in July, marking its fifth consecutive month of both year-on-year and month-on-month growth.

Geely Auto Group said it achieved a 5% year-on-year sales increase during the month. The Geely brand contributed 197,942 units, Lynk & Co delivered 16,382 units, and Zeekr added 35,837 units. Combined new energy vehicle (NEV) sales across the three brands reached 160,165 units, representing a robust 23% increase compared with the same period last year.

The group also maintained strong momentum globally. Sales outside Mainland China in July hit a new monthly high of 106,663 vehicles. Exports surged 202% year on year, while NEV exports soared 616% to 62,604 units, accounting for 59% of total exports in July.

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Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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