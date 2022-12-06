SMI 11'097 -0.9%  SPI 14'159 -0.8%  Dow 33'596 -1.0%  DAX 14'343 -0.7%  Euro 0.9860 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'939 -0.4%  Gold 1'770 0.2%  Bitcoin 15'996 0.0%  Dollar 0.9419 0.0%  Öl 79.7 -4.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Plug Power unter der Lupe: Der Wasserstoffkonzern zwischen roten Zahlen und Zukunftschancen
Nach Turbulenzen am Kryptomarkt: So will der Binance-CEO eine Rettungsinitiative ins Leben rufen
Flaute am Anleihenmarkt: JPMorgan-Experte sieht Licht am Ende des Tunnels
Eine Chronologie: Der Twitter-Kauf durch Elon Musk
Canopy Growth-Gründer steigt bei deutschem Cannabis-Konzern SynBiotic ein
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

07.12.2022 00:36:00

Geekvape's Super Factory: Intelligence leads the rapid development of the e-cigarette industry

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart manufacturing employs a new generation of information and communication technology with contemporary manufacturing technologies to achieve comprehensive intelligence in R&D, design, production, supply, and service. A growing number of significant manufacturing organizations are transforming and improving intelligent manufacturing in response to the demand for digitalization, which helps businesses reach customers more directly, respond to market demands more quickly, improve production efficiency, and use fewer resources.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:  https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9120051-geekvape-super-factory-e-cigarette-industry/ 

Non-traditional companies, such as e-cigarette companies, learned early on the importance of smart manufacturing for enhancing their core capabilities and took proactive action.

In recent years, Geekvape Technology, a leading provider of electronic atomization solutions, has gathered the strength to conduct original and cutting-edge technological research, ushering in a period of rapid development. Because of this, it has become one of the best e-cigarette companies in the world, and its GEEKVAPE and GEEKBAR brands are sold in more than 70 countries.

According to Allen Yang, CEO of Geekvape, the company has established a lean, information-based, automated manufacturing system. The company has incorporated lean production and standardized process management to build an industry-leading lean supply chain model and higher-quality products and services for customers. Geekvape's supply chain management system integrates capital, commercial, and informational movements with logistical ones. The company is largely automated, increasing production capacity and achieving intelligent product production thanks to a massive automatic assembly line packaging process.

"We've advanced quickly since upgrading our Qisitech factory,"  according to the General Director of Qisitech, "where electronic atomization equipment research, production, and sales are all integrated into smart manufacturing, with clean, dust-free workshops for trial production, assembly, liquid filling, and packing." Additionally, packaging, testing, assembling, and laser engraving machines are available to aid in the development and production of intelligent products. Assembly is 90% automated, and the production yield rate is 99.8%.

According to reports, Geekvape is constructing the Zhuhai industrial park, which will have a total area of over 200,000 square meters and a total investment of $1.55 billion USD. It is anticipated to be operational and in use by 2023. This project is highly innovative and cutting-edge, and it will serve as a significant practical example for the transformation and advancement of conventional electronic atomization.

Geekvape is able to deliver more efficient, dependable, and superior customer service thanks to the backing of the full industrial chain. Smart manufacturing has improved Geekvape Technology's competitiveness, allowing it to become an inventor, pioneer, and enabler of smart manufacturing for e-cigarettes. In addition to providing Geekvape's with positive financial results and delivering overall improvements in cost containment, quality, and efficiency, it has the potential to advance energy conservation, environmentally friendly production, and positive social outcomes.

The e-cigarette business is an important new market for smart manufacturing that merits the attention of all manufacturers. In the future, more and more manufacturing companies will realize that smart manufacturing is the key to improving their core competitiveness. The e-cigarette sector will also introduce increasingly supportive policies as it enters the sphere of smart manufacturing.

Geekvape Smart Manufacturing Facility

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geekvapes-super-factory-intelligence-leads-the-rapid-development-of-the-e-cigarette-industry-301696469.html

SOURCE GEEKVAPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation? | BX Swiss TV

Eine leicht rückläufige Inflationsrate in den USA – müssen wir weitere Zinserhöhungen der Zentralbanken erwarten? Dieser Frage und ob sich bereits wieder Chancen am Aktienmarkt bieten, diskutiert David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss mit Gergely Majoros, Mitglied des Investment Committee bei Carmignac.

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06.12.22 Börsenplatz Zürich: Regelmässige Videos mit Fokus auf Schweizer Aktien
06.12.22 Volkswagen-Chef Blume bastelt an der Software
06.12.22 Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte
06.12.22 DAX – Gute Nachrichten sind schlecht für die Börse
06.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
06.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 6.00% p.a. Callable Multi Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
06.12.22 daily-markets 06.12.2022
06.12.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.12.2022
06.12.22 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
05.12.22 Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'531.94 19.99 AYSSMU
Short 11'769.43 13.87 SSSMVU
Short 12'213.14 8.95 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'097.48 06.12.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'664.92 19.81 DXSSMU
Long 10'393.84 13.29 AMSSMU
Long 9'983.44 8.98 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-VRP: Abflüsse von Kundengeldern haben sich stabilisiert - CS-Aktie bricht dennoch ein
Credit Suisse-Aktie steigt: CS hat sich frisches Fremdkapital in Milliardenhöhe beschafft - Saudi-Arabiens Kronprinz wohl möglicher Investor bei CSFB
Blick ins Depot: In diese US-Aktien investierte die Commerzbank im dritten Quartal
Experte warnt vor drohendem Staatsbankrott durch FTX-Insolvenz und Bitcoin-Einbruch in El Salvador
Zurückhaltung am Markt: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag in Rot
Partners Group-Aktie in Rot: Partners Group will offenbar Mehrheit an Breitling übernehmen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag in Grün
Starkes Investment in US-Aktien: Diese Titel hielt die UBS im dritten Quartal
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zieht am Mittag an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.