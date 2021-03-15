SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
15.03.2021 02:00:00

Geberit Sets New Standard in Sanitary Industry Trade Shows with Geberit Innovation Days

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geberit (SWX: GEBN), a leading sanitary product producer, is set to unveil its new products and insights at an online trade show from April 7-9, 2021.

The exciting new trade show format, titled "Geberit Innovation Days", blends offline and online by virtually transporting guests to Geberit's 300-square metre offline trade booth, the "House of Geberit" in Frankfurt. Guests can register for the event today at innovation-days.geberit.com.sg.

A virtual world of innovation and discussion

The three day event will play host to experts, engineers, and product designers presenting the latest line-up of innovations in a realistic, immersive and practice-oriented way for a global audience in real-time.

"As part of Innovation Days, Geberit is inviting plumbers, sanitary engineers, architects, interior designers, exhibitors and wholesalers to take part in an extraordinary experience," said Martin Baumüller, member of the Group Executive Board at the Geberit Group.

"The event will be streamed online from a traditional booth, while the offline experience allows for global participants to plan their schedule according to the time at their disposal. Thanks to the live chat with Geberit experts, we can also interact with our customers in real-time."

Wide range of topics

An overview of topics and times is available at innovation-days.geberit.com.sg. Visitors can plan their timetable freely according to their area of interest and add or remove events from their timetable at any time. Guests will also receive e-mail alerts when events are about to begin.

Each presentation will be streamed directly from the "House of Geberit" in segments of 20 to 25 minutes, providing compact product information and practical knowledge with moderation, videos and animations.

For countries in North and Southeast Asia, the "House of Geberit" is divided into nine exciting subject areas.

Subject areas

  • "Welcome And News": An overview of everything Geberit is launching on the market in 2021.
  • "Water Flow": New Geberit products in the field of piping systems and cisterns.
  • "Design Freedom": Design innovations from Geberit for unprecedented design freedom in the bathroom.
  • "Solutions For Your Needs": How personal comfort in the bathroom can be improved, ensuring added cleanliness and space.
  • "Feel Fresh: AquaClean": The feeling of freshness for any bathroom thanks to Geberit shower toilets.
  • "Time For Touchless": Touchless solutions from Geberit for added hygiene in sanitary facilities.
  • "Full System Thinking": How the optimal combination of systems in front of and behind the wall simplifies planning and installation processes and the new opportunities this creates.
  • "Planning Made Easy": Software applications and optimally tailored BIM data from Geberit to simplify planning processes.
  • "Digital Services": How Geberit supports partners in planning, sales and installation using apps and digital tools.

    • About Geberit

    The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of bathroom systems and technologies. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.0 billion in 2020. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

    SOURCE Geberit South East Asia Pte Ltd

