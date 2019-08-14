14.08.2019 19:15:00

GEARWRENCH Officially Launches Highly Anticipated Bolt Biter Extraction Sockets

SPARKS, Md., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro tool users don't like to be slowed down by anything, and that goes especially for old or worn fasteners. Difficulty removing weathered, rounded or damaged fasteners can keep techs from moving on to the next phase of a job, costing time and money. The new Bolt Biter Extraction Sockets from GEARWRENCH provide an uncommonly simple solution to the problem of stubborn fasteners.

New GEARWRENCH Bolt Biter Extraction Sockets remove stubborn, rusted or worn fasteners easily.

"Tool users will tell you the thing they can't stand the most is losing time when a tool can't get the job done," said Jarrett Wolf, product manager for GEARWRENCH. "If time lost is money lost, then time saved is money in your pocket, and that's what the Bolt Biter Extraction Sockets are designed to do better than any other on the market. These sockets address the biggest needs out there while providing a level of durability not typically associated with extraction tools."

The superior design yields five major benefits:

  • The socket slides easily onto the rounded fastener with no hammering needed
  • "Minus-size" sockets designed to fit onto fasteners worn down past their original size
  • Once the fastener is removed, it disengages easily from the socket
  • The fastener is not destroyed during the process and can be re-installed, especially important if the fastener is a non-standard part
  • Bolt Biter Extraction Sockets have up to ten times the useable life of cutting-type extraction sockets, which quickly become dull and unusable.

Available individually and in 8-, 15- or 28-piece sets, Bolt Biter Extraction Sockets can be used with an impact gun, ratchet, wrench or pliers. For more information, go to www.gearwrench.com.  

About GEARWRENCH®
GEARWRENCH is a professional hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, pliers, impact products, tool storage, torque wrenches and more. The brand serves professional tool users, primarily in automotive and industrial markets, including MRO, construction, mining, energy, transportation and utilities. Visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC, headquartered in Sparks, Maryland, is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

GEARWRENCH Main Logo (Airfoil and Wordmark) (PRNewsfoto/Apex Tool Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gearwrench-officially-launches-highly-anticipated-bolt-biter-extraction-sockets-300901803.html

SOURCE Apex Tool Group

