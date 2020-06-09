09.06.2020 17:03:00

GEARWRENCH Expands New 90-Tooth Ratchet Line to Create Versatile Range for Mechanics and Technicians

SPARKS, Md., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The tool innovators at GEARWRENCH are doubling down on their new 90-tooth line of ratchets, adding 16 new individual products and six sets to the products that were launched in January of this year. The new arrivals—all available now—include locking flex-head ratchets, long-handle ratchets, stubby ratchets and off-set handle ratchets.

The 1/4

The 90-tooth design gives these ratchets a 4-degree swing arc, allowing technicians to turn fasteners in the tightest spaces, and the low-profile teardrop head and flush-mounted on/off switch allow for even greater access. The precision-engineered high-strength pawl and enclosed head design provide unmatched durability that mechanics need to get the job done.

Many of the ratchets come in both full-polish chrome and cushion grip options so pros can choose what works best for them. The dual-material cushion grip handles offer increased comfort and are solvent resistant.

  • Locking Flex-Head Ratchets: 1/4, 3/8" and 1/2" drives, cushion grip or full-polish chrome, with an additional 24" option
  • Long-Handle Ratchets: 1/4", 3/8" and 1/2" drives, cushion grip or full-polish chrome
  • Stubby Ratchets: 3/8" drive in full-polish chrome
  • Off-Set Handle Ratchets: 3/8" in cushion grip

GEARWRENCH isn't done just yet. Coming in July, full-polish chrome compact head ratchets that provide even greater access in tight spaces will be added to the line as well. This next addition gives GEARWRENCH one of the strongest and most versatile ratchet lines available.

The 90-tooth ratchets from GEARWRENCH are available at any GEARWRENCH automotive and industrial distributor where professional mechanics and technicians shop. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.   

About GEARWRENCH®
GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

Crescent Tools (PRNewsfoto/Crescent Tools)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gearwrench-expands-new-90-tooth-ratchet-line-to-create-versatile-range-for-mechanics-and-technicians-301071403.html

SOURCE GEARWRENCH

Nachrichten

