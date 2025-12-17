Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’057 0.2%  SPI 17’920 0.0%  Dow 48’114 -0.6%  DAX 24’077 -0.6%  Euro 0.9341 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’718 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’788 1.5%  Dollar 0.7951 -0.1%  Öl 58.8 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Helvetia Baloise46664220Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Givaudan1064593
Top News
Rohstoff-ETFs: Ihr Schlüssel zum Investment in Goldpreis & Ölpreis
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
NVIDIA-Aktie treibt den Tech-Hype: Mega-Rally auch 2026 - oder droht der grosse KI-Crash?
Lidar und eigene Chips: Rivian-Strategie sorgt für Analystenskepsis
Suche...
eToro entdecken

GE HealthCare Technologies Aktie 123735674 / US36266G1076

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.12.2025 03:23:01

GE HealthCare To Supply 300+ CT Scanners Across Indonesia

GE HealthCare Technologies
65.21 CHF -2.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare (GEHC) and Indonesia's Ministry of Health have announced a major collaboration to expand access to quality care nationwide. More than 300 advanced CT (computed tomography) scanners will be installed in public hospitals across all 38 provinces by 2028, supporting early diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This initiative aligns with the Indonesian Government's agenda to enhance diagnostic access and strengthen national healthcare resilience.

The CT scanners will be delivered under the Strengthening Indonesia's Health Referral Network (SIHREN) program, a competitively awarded, multi-year contract governed by World Bank procurement regulations.

The SIHREN program aims to modernize Indonesia's national referral system and expand access to diagnostics and treatment across both urban and remote areas. Key priorities include improving NCD management, advancing maternal health, and bolstering pandemic preparedness.

By providing access to life-saving CT technology, the collaboration will enable early detection and timely treatment of critical conditions such as cancer, stroke, and heart disease. This investment is expected to significantly improve health outcomes and save lives for Indonesia's population of more than 280 million people.

Nachrichten zu GE HealthCare Technologies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?