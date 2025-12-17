GE HealthCare Technologies Aktie 123735674 / US36266G1076
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
17.12.2025 03:23:01
GE HealthCare To Supply 300+ CT Scanners Across Indonesia
(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare (GEHC) and Indonesia's Ministry of Health have announced a major collaboration to expand access to quality care nationwide. More than 300 advanced CT (computed tomography) scanners will be installed in public hospitals across all 38 provinces by 2028, supporting early diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This initiative aligns with the Indonesian Government's agenda to enhance diagnostic access and strengthen national healthcare resilience.
The CT scanners will be delivered under the Strengthening Indonesia's Health Referral Network (SIHREN) program, a competitively awarded, multi-year contract governed by World Bank procurement regulations.
The SIHREN program aims to modernize Indonesia's national referral system and expand access to diagnostics and treatment across both urban and remote areas. Key priorities include improving NCD management, advancing maternal health, and bolstering pandemic preparedness.
By providing access to life-saving CT technology, the collaboration will enable early detection and timely treatment of critical conditions such as cancer, stroke, and heart disease. This investment is expected to significantly improve health outcomes and save lives for Indonesia's population of more than 280 million people.
Nachrichten zu GE HealthCare Technologies
|
05.12.25
|S&P 500-Papier GE HealthCare Technologies-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein GE HealthCare Technologies-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
20.11.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
20.11.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: So steht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
07.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier GE HealthCare Technologies-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine GE HealthCare Technologies-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: GE HealthCare Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.25