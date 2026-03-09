Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.03.2026 15:24:07

GE HealthCare Gets FDA Clearance For Diagnostic Imaging Viewer 'View'

GE HealthCare Technologies
57.15 CHF -1.94%
(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare (GEHC) on Monday said its next-generation diagnostic viewer, View, part of the Genesis Radiology Workspace, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said View is a cloud-native, zero-footprint diagnostic imaging viewer designed to streamline radiology workflows and provide radiologists with secure access to diagnostic images from virtually anywhere.

Studies cited by the company show radiologists can spend up to 44% of their time on non-interpretive tasks, such as navigating complex software interfaces or waiting for images to load, which can affect productivity and turnaround times.

GE HealthCare said the new viewer aims to reduce these inefficiencies by providing a unified workspace that enables faster collaboration and more efficient image review across care teams.

