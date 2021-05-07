|
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Announces Election of Directors
LASALLE, QC, May 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI") (TSX: GDI) announces that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 7, 2021 were elected as directors of GDI at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2021. A report of voting results listing, among other things, the voting results for the election of GDI's nominees was filed on SEDAR concurrently and at the same date of this press release and is accessible by visiting www.sedar.com.
According to the proxies received, each of the following 7 proposed nominees was elected with the following results:
Name of Nominee
FOR
WITHHELD
David G. Samuel
97.79%
2.21%
Claude Bigras
99.99%
0.01%
Suzanne Blanchet
96.06%
3.94%
Michael Boychuk
96.91%
3.09%
David A. Galloway
88.89%
11.11%
Richard G. Roy
95.57%
4.43%
Carl Youngman
95.56%
4.44%
ABOUT GDI
GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centers, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.
SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.
