02.06.2020 01:41:00

GCR Names Mike Wons President of State Government Business Unit, PCC

NEW ORLEANS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCR, Inc. (GCR) has named Michael "Mike" Wons president of its State Government business unit, PCC, a leading provider of software to state and local governments and the premier provider of solutions for Secretaries of State across the United States.

Mike Wons, President of GCR's State Government Business Unit, PCC

"Mike brings the perfect combination of government experience, technical expertise, and a genuine commitment to public service to this role," said Tom Amburgey, the CEO of GCR. "Mike is a visionary who is going to build on PCC's solid foundation to disrupt the GovTech space and revolutionize the way the industry operates."

Wons has more than 20 years of leadership experience in GovTech, having held senior positions with Payit, CellTrak Technologies, and Federal Signal Corporation as well as having served as the first statewide CTO for the State of Illinois. There, he helped successfully launch the state's first federated IT agency, combining 40 individual agencies, 1,400 staff, $1.1B annual IT spend, and over 2,800 systems under the newly created Department of Innovation & Technology.

"I am honored to have been named the president of PCC, a company with a history of success and a very bright future," said Wons. "I am eager to work with PCC's clients as a thought partner and to advance technology in governments across the nation. The possibilities are limitless."

With significant investments to enrich the company's talent and promote innovation, Wons' vision is to develop a common industry platform for government. He will be directing the company to create enterprise solutions and to build an open API structure that uses advanced technology to make connectivity easy and implementation quick.

"States deliver hundreds of adjoining services, and the goal must be to bring them together on a common platform that is modern and frictionless in order to deliver a single, quality user experience for constituents and businesses," he said. "I was attracted to PCC because of its mission to 'transform the public sector.' In fact, it's my passion. I'm eager to have a hand in ushering in a new era of digital transformation."

About GCR
GCR improves, expedites, and digitally transforms public sector offerings in the areas of grants management, critical infrastructure, land and grants management, elections, and government business services. Together with its subsidiaries, PCC Technology Inc. and MB3, GCR is recognized as one of the top government technology and service providers in the country.

About PCC
PCC, founded in 1995 and acquired by GCR Inc. (GCR) in 2016, is a leading provider of software to the state and local government market, and the premier provider of solutions for Secretaries of State across the country. It develops and implements the highest quality software solutions to support corporate registration, voter registration, election administration, ethics and disclosure, and land management, among others.

Contact:
Malinda Kelley
Director of Marketing
mkelley@gcrincorporated.com   
504-304-0747

PCC Technology Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/PCC Technology Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcr-names-mike-wons-president-of-state-government-business-unit-pcc-301068866.html

SOURCE GCR Inc.

