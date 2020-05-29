Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 02:00:00

GCLSI Awarded as Top Performer in PVEL 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the 4th Consecutive Year

SUZHOU, China, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28th, GCL System Integration, a world-leading solar solutions provider, was awarded as Top performer in PVEL 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for 4 consecutive years. The scorecard was announced during a webinar co-hosted by PV-tech. 

More than 70% of leading module manufacturers and 90% of top solar companies had chosen to send their products to PVEL for testing. With nearly ten years of experience and accumulated data, PVEL conducts testing that demonstrates solar technology's credibility. The independent reliability test provides efficient selection of PV modules and equipment for solar project development and financing.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business (PVEL), said, "GCL SI products have achieved recognition as PV Module Top Performers in the PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the fourth consecutive year. Strong performance in PVEL's accelerated testing regime is an important indicator of reliability and quality, and so we congratulate GCL SI on these results." 

Eric Luo, the chairman of GCL SI, said, "Having topped the chart for the fourth time, we appreciate being recognized for our creativity and vision which allows us to stand out as the preferred brand for customers, investors, and banks. GCL will continue to bring the reliable and highly efficient solar products to the world.

GCL SI currently has a module manufacturing capacity of 8GW. With big data support, driven by scientific and technological innovation, the company will optimize its service to provide more efficient and reliable modules.

About GCL-SI

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd (002506 Shenzhen Stock) (GCLSI) is part of the GCL Group, a global energy conglomerate, China's largest non-state-owned Energy Company with a focus on new energy, clean energy, and related services. GCL System Integration currently has operations all over the world and has five-module production bases in mainland China and one in Vietnam, with a module capacity of 8GW, and an additional 4.3GW of high-efficiency cell capacity, making it a world-class module producer. For more information, please visit https://www.gclsi.com/

SOURCE GCL-SI

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 61.04
4.16 %
Lonza Grp 478.00
3.26 %
Givaudan 3’430.00
2.97 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
2.76 %
Novartis 83.38
2.71 %
Swisscom 492.80
1.17 %
Sika 167.70
1.02 %
UBS Group 10.50
0.72 %
Swiss Re 67.20
-0.59 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.10
-1.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
28.05.20
Vontobel: Food Delivery: Zu Hause wie im Restaurant essen
28.05.20
Negative Rates: Four Real World Experiences
28.05.20
Weekly Hits: Robotik und Drohnen – Zwei Megatrends in einem Paket / China – Internetkonzerne im Fokus
28.05.20
SMI verliert etwas den Anschluss
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer
Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Starker Franken: SNB ist zu stärkeren Devisenmarkt-Interventionen bereit
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche Markt zeigten sich im Donnertagshandel fester. Die US-Börsen wiesen rote Vorzeichen aus. In Asien entwickelten sich die Kurse am Donnerstag erneut uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB