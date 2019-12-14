GCI Consultants to Oversee the Construction of Fisherman's Hospital in Middle Florida Keys

MARATHON KEY, Fla., Dec. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For two years, the only hospital in the Middle Florida Keys has been a 1-story temporary facility comprised of modular buildings. Driving into the parking lot would make you think of the temporary buildings you would see at school growing up. The reason behind this odd situation is simple. Hurricane Irma devastated the old building and the hospital carried on, first in tents and then in these buildings.

GCI Consultants was hired to provide expert input and direction on how to hurricane harden the new hospital building which will perform better during the next storms that hit the Florida Keys. GCI specializes in the exterior building envelope with an emphasis on windows and doors. Managing member, Paul Beers was involved in creating new building codes after Hurricane Andrew devastated the Miami area. GCI's collective experience and expertise will be instrumental in creating a more durable facility.

GCI offers clients a unique skill-set that is not available anywhere else, with specialized knowledge in any aspect of the building envelope and vast experience with construction claims, natural disaster assessments and forensic investigations. GCI offers cost effective development and project oversight of envelope systems. We are working closely with Baptist Health and Nelson to develop project specific plans and to optimize the building envelope of Fisherman's Hospital.

During the Summer of 2019, GCI Consultants had a Pre-Installation Meeting and Jobsite Visit before we broke ground. GCI oversees Schematic Design, Design Development, Construction Documents, Bid Review & Contract Awarding, Shop Drawings & Submittals Review and Field Water Infiltration Testing Services.

This critical part of the Keys medical care system will be restored in the Summer of 2021. For more information about GCI Consultants and the services that they are providing, check out their web site.

https://www.gciconsultants.com/services/building-envelope

SOURCE GCI Consultants, LLC