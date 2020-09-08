|
GCC Logistics Industry Assessment 2020 - Post COVID-19 Growth Opportunities Will Be Driven by Digital Freight Platforms, Warehousing Automation, and Last-mile Delivery Solutions
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitalization, Infrastructure, and Connectivity Set to Transform the GCC Logistics Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The logistics industry in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is evolving rapidly driven by increasing non-oil sector contribution to GDP, infrastructure development, the emergence of free trade zones and industrial parks, and increased trade cooperation.
Governments in the region have undertaken policy measures to reduce their dependency on oil exports by strengthening economic diversification initiatives, tax reforms, improving the investment climate, and increasing investment in food security and encouraging private sector participation. The region's geographical location on the trans-continental trade has facilitated its focus on the development of logistics hubs for both domestic and transit goods.
Stringent containment measures to arrest the spread of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) have resulted in a sharp decline in economic and trade activities. Some of these measures include the imposition of travel restrictions, border closures, and lockdowns which have impacted freight capacity and flow of goods in the GCC region. The region is anticipated to see a contraction in the first two quarters of 2020. As the curfews and lockdowns are relaxed, trade activities are expected to pick up in the second half of 2020.
During the rebound phase from the pandemic, digital transformation initiatives are likely to be undertaken in the region with the support of government initiatives which call for the application of digital technologies in both government and private sectors. United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are likely to emerge as front runners in technology adoption in the areas of customs clearance and port terminal operations. The logistics start-up ecosystem has benefited from government initiatives, increased internet penetration, and mobile technologies. Modern warehouses are becoming automated with more use of robotics, and companies are experimenting with the use of autonomous vehicles and drones for efficient and faster last-mile deliveries.
Advancements in digital technologies are expected to influence manned and unmanned connected autonomous transportation as well as connected physical transportation infrastructure driven by the application of smart sensors. In addition, automation, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and Big Data analytics are expected to either transform or disrupt logistics service offerings.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key freight market and warehousing trends that are likely to shape the future of the GCC logistics industry? What is the impact of COVID-19 on the GCC economy and on the logistics industry?
- What are the major digital technologies that are transforming freight transportation, warehousing, logistics, and supply chain solutions, and what is their impact on logistics industry value chain participants?
- What are the emerging business model-driven disruptive digital technologies that are expected to open up new business opportunities for service providers?
- What are the strategic considerations for leading logistics business through the COVID-19 crisis period?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Developments in 2019
- Executive Summary - Industry Size by Country and Segments
- Executive Summary - Logistics Industry Outlook
- Digitalization and the Emergence of Digital Platforms
- Key Findings - Top Predictions for 2020
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Definitions
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
3. Key Trends to Watch - Transportation and Logistics Industry
- COVID-19 - Confirmed Cases and Recovery Rates
- GCC - Government Response to COVID-19
- GCC - Economic Profile and Key Indicators
- Economic Diversification and Logistics Capacity Development
- Regional Trade Integration and Transhipment Hub
- Demography and Changing Structure of Population
- Farm Outsourcing and Transformations in Food
- Expo2020 Dubai and Logistics Growth Prospects
- Logistics Technologies and Segments
- Digitalization and Logistics Process Automation
4. GCC Logistics Industry - Regional Outlook
- Industry Structure by Segments
- Logistics Industry Size Forecasts
- Regional Logistics Industry - GCC
- Logistics Industry Segments
- Classification of Logistics Service Providers
- Key Industry Challenges
- COVID-19 Impact and Measures
- Major Service Providers in Action
5. GCC Freight Transportation Trends
- Sea Freight - Container Throughput
- Sea Freight - General and Bulk Cargo
- Sea Freight Developments
- Digitalization of Port Infrastructure
- Air Freight - Cargo Handled by Major Airports
- Air and Sea Freight Partnerships
- Logistics Start-ups - Freight Management and Tracking
- Road Freight
- GCC Rail Freight
6. GCC Freight Forwarding Trends
- Digital Forwarding Solutions
- Digital Technologies
7. GCC Warehousing Market Trends
- Warehouse Clusters
- Warehousing Service Providers
- Economic Free Zones and Major Economic Cities
- Digital Warehouse Technologies
8. GCC CEP Market Trends
- eCommerce and Innovations in Last-Mile Delivery
- Competitive Environment - CEP
- eCommerce Logistics - Cross-border
- Digital Technologies
- Last-Mile Delivery Innovations
- Logistics Start-ups - Last-Mile Delivery
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Key Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity - Logistics Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
