GCC Logistics Industry Assessment 2020 - Post COVID-19 Growth Opportunities Will Be Driven by Digital Freight Platforms, Warehousing Automation, and Last-mile Delivery Solutions

The logistics industry in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is evolving rapidly driven by increasing non-oil sector contribution to GDP, infrastructure development, the emergence of free trade zones and industrial parks, and increased trade cooperation.



Governments in the region have undertaken policy measures to reduce their dependency on oil exports by strengthening economic diversification initiatives, tax reforms, improving the investment climate, and increasing investment in food security and encouraging private sector participation. The region's geographical location on the trans-continental trade has facilitated its focus on the development of logistics hubs for both domestic and transit goods.



Stringent containment measures to arrest the spread of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) have resulted in a sharp decline in economic and trade activities. Some of these measures include the imposition of travel restrictions, border closures, and lockdowns which have impacted freight capacity and flow of goods in the GCC region. The region is anticipated to see a contraction in the first two quarters of 2020. As the curfews and lockdowns are relaxed, trade activities are expected to pick up in the second half of 2020.



During the rebound phase from the pandemic, digital transformation initiatives are likely to be undertaken in the region with the support of government initiatives which call for the application of digital technologies in both government and private sectors. United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are likely to emerge as front runners in technology adoption in the areas of customs clearance and port terminal operations. The logistics start-up ecosystem has benefited from government initiatives, increased internet penetration, and mobile technologies. Modern warehouses are becoming automated with more use of robotics, and companies are experimenting with the use of autonomous vehicles and drones for efficient and faster last-mile deliveries.



Advancements in digital technologies are expected to influence manned and unmanned connected autonomous transportation as well as connected physical transportation infrastructure driven by the application of smart sensors. In addition, automation, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and Big Data analytics are expected to either transform or disrupt logistics service offerings.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key freight market and warehousing trends that are likely to shape the future of the GCC logistics industry? What is the impact of COVID-19 on the GCC economy and on the logistics industry?

What are the major digital technologies that are transforming freight transportation, warehousing, logistics, and supply chain solutions, and what is their impact on logistics industry value chain participants?

What are the emerging business model-driven disruptive digital technologies that are expected to open up new business opportunities for service providers?

What are the strategic considerations for leading logistics business through the COVID-19 crisis period?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Developments in 2019

Executive Summary - Industry Size by Country and Segments

Executive Summary - Logistics Industry Outlook

Digitalization and the Emergence of Digital Platforms

Key Findings - Top Predictions for 2020

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Definitions

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

3. Key Trends to Watch - Transportation and Logistics Industry

COVID-19 - Confirmed Cases and Recovery Rates

GCC - Government Response to COVID-19

GCC - Economic Profile and Key Indicators

Economic Diversification and Logistics Capacity Development

Regional Trade Integration and Transhipment Hub

Demography and Changing Structure of Population

Farm Outsourcing and Transformations in Food

Expo2020 Dubai and Logistics Growth Prospects

and Logistics Growth Prospects Logistics Technologies and Segments

Digitalization and Logistics Process Automation

4. GCC Logistics Industry - Regional Outlook

Industry Structure by Segments

Logistics Industry Size Forecasts

Regional Logistics Industry - GCC

Logistics Industry Segments

Classification of Logistics Service Providers

Key Industry Challenges

COVID-19 Impact and Measures

Major Service Providers in Action

5. GCC Freight Transportation Trends

Sea Freight - Container Throughput

Sea Freight - General and Bulk Cargo

Sea Freight Developments

Digitalization of Port Infrastructure

Air Freight - Cargo Handled by Major Airports

Air and Sea Freight Partnerships

Logistics Start-ups - Freight Management and Tracking

Road Freight

GCC Rail Freight

6. GCC Freight Forwarding Trends

Digital Forwarding Solutions

Digital Technologies

7. GCC Warehousing Market Trends

Warehouse Clusters

Warehousing Service Providers

Economic Free Zones and Major Economic Cities

Digital Warehouse Technologies

8. GCC CEP Market Trends

eCommerce and Innovations in Last-Mile Delivery

Competitive Environment - CEP

eCommerce Logistics - Cross-border

Digital Technologies

Last-Mile Delivery Innovations

Logistics Start-ups - Last-Mile Delivery

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity - Logistics Services

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

