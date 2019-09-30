+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
30.09.2019 17:15:00

GCC $3.4 Bn Smart Home Markets, 2019-2025 - Entertainment Control Systems are a Key Focus Area

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Smart Home Market by Application (Lighting Control, HVAC Control Systems, Security & Access Controls, etc.) Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GCC Smart Home Market is expected to be more than US$ 3.4 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

GCC countries smart home market has seen substantial year on year growth in the number of smart homes and is expected to further grow in the upcoming years. The smart home is a house which uses Internet-connected devices to monitor and control systems and appliances remotely. GCC countries smart home market comprised of smart speakers, lighting, smoke alarms, thermostats, humidifiers, monitoring/security, wireless doorbells, and video entertainment products.

Smart home technology is also referred as home automation, since it provides owners comfort, convenience, security, and energy efficiency in the management of smart devices, often by a smart home app on their smartphone or another connected device. With the advent of high-speed internet and increasing consumer awareness regarding connected devices is among the major factors predicted to offer a fillip to the GCC countries smart home market.

With the increasing digitalization and internet connectivity across the GCC countries, the smart home market is gaining traction as the smart home is one such novel invention in a series of sustainable products which has been unleashed recently in the market. Using the internet of things (IoT) technology, the smart home utilizes automation and simplifies one's home environments to a greater extent.

Urban populations across the GCC countries extensively show their inclination towards home automation as this novel technology offers ease of living and saves energy. Increasing adoption, declining price trends of sensors and processors, the rising disposable income of people and the ever need for improving home security are among other factors expected to drive the growth of GCC countries smart home market over the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have significant market share in GCC countries

The report studies the Smart Home Market of the following GCC countries: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. In Saudi Arabia, the smart home security market is booming as Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has made it compulsory for all businesses to have surveillance cameras installed in their premises to protect against theft related crimes.

By Application

Security is always an integral part of an infrastructure; deployment of various security & access control systems say for instance IP-enabled devices, iris detection systems, wireless locks, etc. In this report, we have covered each GCC countries Smart Home application segments. Application segments studied in the report are Lighting Control, HVAC Control Systems, Security & Access Controls, Entertainment Control Systems, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research & Methodology

4. Market dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Awareness and Acceptance of Advanced Security Solutions
4.1.2 Technological Advancements
4.1.3 Smart Homes Devices Are Energy Efficient
4.2 Key Challenges
4.2.1 Security Risk
4.2.2 High Initial Installation Cost
4.2.3 Compatibility Issues
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Entertainment Control Systems
4.3.2 Partnership with Residential Real Estate Developers
4.3.3 Focus on Data Analytics
4.3.4 Government Initiative
4.3.5 Key Focus Area Entertainment Control Systems

5. GCC Smart Homes Market Analysis

6. Market Share - GCC Smart Homes
6.1 By Country
6.2 By Application

7. Application - GCC Smart Homes Market
7.1 Lighting Control
7.2 HVAC Control Systems
7.3 Security & Access Controls
7.4 Entertainment Control Systems
7.5 Others

8. United Arab Emirates Smart Homes Market

9. Application - United Arab Emirates Smart Homes Market
9.1 Lighting Control
9.2 HVAC Control Systems
9.3 Security & Access Controls
9.4 Entertainment Control Systems
9.5 Others

10. Saudi Arabia Smart Homes Market

11. Application - Saudi Arabia Smart Homes Market
11.1 Lighting Control
11.2 HVAC Control Systems
11.3 Security & Access Controls
11.4 Entertainment Control Systems
11.5 Others

12. Qatar Smart Homes Market

13. Application - Qatar Smart Homes Market
13.1 Lighting Control
13.2 HVAC Control Systems
13.3 Security & Access Controls
13.4 Entertainment Control Systems
13.5 Others

14. Kuwait Smart Homes Market

15. Application - Kuwait Smart Homes Market
15.1 Lighting Control
15.2 HVAC Control Systems
15.3 Security & Access Controls
15.4 Entertainment Control Systems
15.5 Others

16. Bahrain Smart Homes Market

17. Application - Bahrain Smart Homes Market
17.1 Lighting Control
17.2 HVAC Control Systems
17.3 Security & Access Controls
17.4 Entertainment Control Systems
17.5 Others

