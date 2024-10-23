GC Unites Stakeholders to Drive Thailand Towards a Low-Carbon Society at GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2024: GEN S GATHERING, themed 'Sustainability Made Easy'



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2024 - PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) hosts the GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2024: GEN S GATHERING under the theme "Sustainability Made Easy." This fifth iteration of the symposium serves as a powerful platform uniting eco-conscious individuals, or GEN S (Generation Sustainability), from the government, business, and civil society sectors, all aiming to propel Thailand towards a low-carbon society.





The event showcases GC's capabilities and technologies in producing high-value, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly chemicals. This encompasses sustainable coating solutions, biochemicals, bioplastics, and Thailand's first Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) production. Additionally, GC highlights its role in fostering national growth through allnex, aligning with future trends to become a Specialty Hub in Southeast Asia. The event took place on 18 October 2024 at Paragon Hall, 5th floor, Siam Paragon.



Held on 18 October 2024, at Paragon Hall, 5th floor, Siam Paragon, the event was graced by Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society. He delivered a keynote address, stating, "The government will continue to collaborate with all sectors to tackle Thailand's environmental crisis. We have established national energy policies and plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, and we are dedicated to making this a reality."





Mr. Narongsak Jivakanun, Chief Executive Officer of GC, stated, "GC aspires to be a global role model in sustainability under our vision 'To be a leading global chemical company for better living.' We have been committed to creating a balance in sustainability through the application of the Circular Economy principle across three dimensions: environmental, social, and governance, for over 10 years. In 2021, GC set a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2053, aiming to become a low-carbon organization through well-defined action plans, measurement, and verification. Our ongoing efforts align with key agreements from numerous global leadership summits, where world leaders have emphasized the urgent need to address climate change and promote sustainability."



GC has made significant strides towards its net-zero emissions target by implementing over 200 projects. These include the adoption of the 5Rs, utilization of renewable energy, integration of technology and digitalization to enhance plant efficiency, and a comprehensive carbon management plan. This plan is being executed in collaboration with the PTT Group and encompasses carbon capture, utilization, and exploration of opportunities in the hydrogen business – crucial initiatives for achieving Net Zero in Thailand's industrial sector. Furthermore, GC collaborates with government agencies, private organizations, and communities in forest planting and conservation efforts, spanning terrestrial, mangrove, and community forests. This extends to research on alternate wetting and drying techniques in rice cultivation.



The GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2024: GEN S GATHERING marks its fifth year, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration to mitigate global warming and foster a sustainable future. The event invites everyone to embrace Net Zero Lifestyles and features an exhibition of eco-friendly products and innovations. Highlights include environmentally friendly coating solutions for various industries, ranging from automotive coatings and container paints to furniture coatings and packaging. Coating Resins from allnex, a global leader in sustainable chemicals, offer safe usage, reduced waste during production, and enhanced environmental friendliness. The event also showcases biochemical and bioplastic products, including biodegradable plastics such as coffee capsules, packaging, and filaments for 3D printing.



GC is the first Thai company to upgrade its refinery with advanced distillation technology to accommodate used cooking oil as feedstock. This initiative adds value to used oil by transforming it into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a renewable and sustainable energy source with a low-carbon lifecycle that minimizes environmental impact. Commercial production is slated for January 2025. The product has received ISSC Plus and ISSC Corsia sustainability and carbon reduction certifications, assuring effective management throughout the value chain.



"We envision a future where manufacturing transitions towards high-value, low-carbon products," said Narongsak. "This shift is not merely a response to market demands but an investment in low-carbon solutions that will enable the manufacturing sector to collectively achieve net-zero emissions."



The GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2024: GEN S GATHERING is a significant step towards igniting creativity and uniting GEN S in transforming Thailand and the world towards true sustainability.



