GBP President honored as an Outstanding Leader in Asia

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Business Power Corporation (GBP) President Jaime T. Azurin was selected as one of the Outstanding Leaders in Asia at the 2020 Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organized by the MORS Group.

The Outstanding Leaders in Asia Award is presented to inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates across industries in the region, who lead organizations with high brand value and exhibit an ideal blend of business acumen, innovation, market adaptability, and astuteness. Out of the 37 nominations throughout Asia, ten were chosen as winners under the said category.

Azurin has been with GBP since it started with 15 employees in 2003. Prior to becoming President in 2017, he was the Chief Finance Officer and Executive Vice President for Business Development and Commercial Operations.

GBP is a leading power producer in Visayas, with operations in Mindanao and Mindoro islands. Under Azurin's leadership and with the help of 954 employees, GBP's total gross capacity increased six fold – from 185.5 MW in 2003 to 1,091 MW as of date.

MORS Group said one of the ways Azurin differentiates himself from his peers is his brand of strategic leadership focusing on new markets and synergies, creation of opportunities and innovative solutions out of challenges. "Another unique factor that sets Azurin apart is his belief and commitment to practicing sustainable leadership," the MORS Group added.

Azurin emphasizes on maintaining a healthy work-life balance for employees. Consequently, the company has established a highly motivated and sustainable workforce united towards a common goal. GBP's human resources practices have been internationally recognized by HR asia and investors in people.

"The Award inspires us at GBP to forge on with our role in shaping the nation's future and in allowing people to fulfill their dreams," shared Azurin. "For me, the distinction only affirms that GBP is on the right path of enlightening lives and empowering progress."

This was affirmed by MORS Group Chief Executive Officer Shanggari Balakrishnan. "GBP's success is founded on financial strength, strategic partnerships, technical expertise and commitment to service excellence. But more than that, its drive to be a provider of sustainable energy solutions, utilizing diversified sources and innovative technologies, in the pursuit of enlightening lives and empowering progress, makes the company one to watch and laud," he said.

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of ACES Awards.

CONTACT:

Sheryl P. Delos Santos

+63-2-920-958-6178

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200828/2902212-1

SOURCE Global Business Power