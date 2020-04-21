Gayle Hansen's "Nikita's Story: Book II: Jeanitear" continues the story of Niki's life following his planet's invasion, now with the added stress of a young romance

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Nikita's Story: Book II: Jeanitear": a thrilling science fiction story of Nikita Markain Malin, an Airian, who finds himself in love with a woman amid the crisis of an invasion threatening his home. In Book II Niki and Jenny learn about each other while striving to live in her environment and then his. "Nikita's Story: Book II: Jeanitear" is the creation of published author Gayle Hansen, a passionate writer of fiction from Phoenix, Arizona.

Hansen shares, "What would you do if faced with an invasion of your home/planet?

"Nikita Markain Malin saves the life of one invading female, falls in love with her, and follows her into her world. There, remaining hidden to all but his Jenny, he learns more about these invaders that call themselves humans. As he lives among them, he learns he cannot survive without his own people and faith-based way of life. It comes time to return home and bring his Jenny with him. Will his people and his family accept and welcome her? Will Niki return in time to save his own life?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gayle Hansen's new book imparts scenes depicting strength and loyalty in a time of great tribulation that challenges Nikita's resolve and faith.

Follow Nikita in his quest to save his people from doom while he deals with the challenges of falling in love that could test his resolve for the future.

View the synopsis of "Nikita's Story: Book II: Jeanitear" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Nikita's Story: Book II: Jeanitear" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Nikita's Story: Book II: Jeanitear," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing