Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'210 0.0%  SPI 14'657 -0.1%  Dow 37'305 0.2%  DAX 16'751 0.0%  Euro 0.9482 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'549 0.2%  Gold 2'018 -0.9%  Bitcoin 36'569 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8694 0.0%  Öl 77.0 0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Sika41879292Tesla11448018
Top News
Aussichten für 2024: Das erwartet Goldman Sachs für Aktien, Leitzins und Inflation
Apple zahlt ungewöhnlich niedrige Lizenzgebühren an Chiparchitekt Arm
Berufswelt im Wandel: Neue Berufe, die in den vergangenen Jahren entstanden
KW 50: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Model 3 wird für US-Käufer teurer: Wohl nicht mehr volle Steuergutschrift für das Tesla-Fahrzeug
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

15.12.2023 23:44:00

Gayle Benson Makes Historic Donation for New Home for Ochsner Children's Hospital

State-of-the-art facility to reflect the caliber of Louisiana's top-ranked pediatric program 

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochsner Health announces plans for The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital, made possible through a transformational gift from Mrs. Gayle Benson.

Ochsner Children’s

Ochsner Health announces plans for The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital

"We are proud to unveil much-anticipated plans for a new home for Louisiana's No. 1 ranked children's hospital," said Pete November, CEO, Ochsner Health. "Ochsner is deeply grateful for Mrs. Benson and her unparalleled act of generosity, which will significantly impact the lives of countless families throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South. This facility will enable us to care for more children, retain and attract top pediatric physicians and care teams, and continue to set the standard of care."

"I am truly humbled to announce today The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital," said Gayle Benson, New Orleans Saints Owner and Pelicans Governor. "Throughout the years, my husband Tom and I have been privileged to support Ochsner's exceptional team of physicians and caregivers in their tireless mission to assist patients and families facing health challenges in our region. Together, we embark on a collective journey to forge a brighter, healthier future for the children of our city, state, and region. Ochsner has become a national healthcare leader and destination for patients seeking medical care in virtually every discipline. We should all be proud of the world-class facilities and world-class doctors at Ochsner."

The donation made for the new home for Ochsner Children's Hospital will come from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, a private foundation founded in 2007 with the purpose to make the community stronger by giving back and making a positive impact.

Ochsner Children's Hospital is the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana. For the seventh year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked it among the country's Top 50 Children's Hospitals. This year, it ranked in cardiology and heart surgery as well as orthopedics, making Ochsner Children's the only children's hospital in Louisiana to rank in two specialties in the 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospital rankings.

Current and projected needs of children and families throughout the region have driven the plan for the new facility. It follows Ochsner's years-long and unwavering commitment to enrich its pediatrics program with numerous specialties and subspecialties to treat the most complex and critical conditions, such as pediatric heart and liver transplants.

"We've built a premier pediatric program in our region, and our new home will reflect the caliber of care we provide," said Dr. Vincent Adolph, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Children's Hospital, and Ochsner Health board member. Dr. Adolph and fellow pediatric specialists worked alongside architects to design the new facility.

"This new space will provide an ideal pediatric and family experience that focuses on each child's personalized medical needs and their emotional and psychological well-being. It will have everything for kids in one place, designed just for them and their caregivers," he said.

The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital is designed to have a child-friendly and welcoming atmosphere, with colorful and engaging decor, age-appropriate accommodations, and an efficient, easy-to-navigate layout.

  • Each floor is themed after an animal native to the Gulf South, with natural sunlight pouring in through large windows.
  • Designed as a family destination, parents and caregivers will find respite in areas including open air patios, kitchens, lounges, family resource centers, and private rooms.
  • The placement of departments, guided by patient and provider movement routes, reflect Ochsner Children's collaborative care approach. The new organization of space speeds up time-sensitive processes and better enables multidisciplinary care teams to work seamlessly together, improving patient experiences and outcomes.
  • Wayfinding, in the form of imaginative and colorful signage and other elements, ensures patients get where they need to go using the shortest, easiest routes possible.

"The weight of a parent's heart is heavy when they're caring for a sick child. It's an indescribable burden, navigating a storm of emotions while relentlessly fighting for their child's health," said Dr. Robert Hart, Chief Physician Executive, Ochsner Health and President, Ochsner Clinic. "This new space will give parents places to rest, recharge, work, and care for young siblings while remaining close by their sick child."

Ochsner Children's new home will have a children's-only emergency department, with significant enhancements to critical care, operating rooms, and imaging capacity and proximity. A Level IV Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will enable highly specialized care for babies who need surgery, which is uniquely challenging because of their small size and complex conditions. More broadly, the new space will allow Louisiana's top children's hospital to expand access to its leading treatments and highly sought out specialties and subspecialties.

"Ochsner Children's Hospital cares for more than 100,000 children every year. This new facility will help us better meet the needs of our communities because we know there are many more families who want their children to receive care at Ochsner," said Dr. Adolph.

With more than 200 physicians specializing in over 30 pediatric specialties and subspecialties, Ochsner Children's has one of the most comprehensive pediatric programs between Houston, Texas and Atlanta, GA.

"Having a state-of-the-art building to match our nationally recognized programs will help Ochsner Children's retain our highly skilled experts and attract more to Louisiana," said Dr. William Lennarz, System Chair of Pediatrics, Ochsner Children's. "Keeping and growing talent here means families don't have to travel far from home to receive nationally recognized, state-of-the-art care their children need and deserve."

The new five-story, 343,000- square foot building will be constructed at Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans on Jefferson Hwy. next to the existing hospital building. Ochsner Children's expects to break ground in mid-2024 and open the doors to its new home in late 2027. For more information on the plans, public engagement process, progress and construction, visit ochsner.org/newhomeforpediatrics.

"Our pediatrics program is one of the top in the country, and we are grateful to our physicians and care teams who are already achieving unmatched clinical outcomes in our region," said November. "I'm excited for the next chapter for Ochsner Children's Hospital, and for the families in our community who will benefit from this incredibly generous gift from Mrs. Benson."

To learn more about Ochsner Children's, visit ochsner.org/pediatrics.

Ochsner Health announces plans for The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital, made possible through a transformational gift from Mrs. Gayle Benson.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gayle-benson-makes-historic-donation-for-new-home-for-ochsner-childrens-hospital-302017141.html

SOURCE Ochsner Health

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Konsumgüterhersteller der Parfümindustrie.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Airbnb, Booking, Lufthansa
15.12.23 Heightened Uncertainty Drove More Interest Rate Trading in 2023
15.12.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 15.12.2023
15.12.23 SMI kann Gewinne nicht gänzlich verteidigen
15.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Hochlauf an das April-Top
14.12.23 DAX 40 knackt 17.000er-Marke – Nach der Fed ist vor der EZB
14.12.23 Julius Bär: 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
14.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV
13.12.23 Aktivistischer Investor und die Baloise Versicherungsgruppe
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'676.18 19.66 JDSSMU
Short 11'920.49 13.67 CRSSMU
Short 12'339.55 8.97 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'210.36 15.12.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'748.66 19.16 SSSMQU
Long 10'524.65 13.92 SSOMQU
Long 10'073.34 8.93 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Spot-ETF vor Genehmigung: BlackRock hat bereits Startkapital für Launch eingesammelt
Swiss Re-Aktie rutscht ab: Swiss Re kauft britischen Spezialisten für die Erforschung von Wasserrisiken
Schweizer Börse SIX rechnet mit Milliardenverlust
Bank of America blickt ins Jahr 2024: So dürfte es für den US-Aktienmarkt weitergehen
Veränderte Bedingungen: Diesen Tipp hatte Charlie Munger wenige Wochen vor seinem Tod an Anleger von heute
In dieser Schweizer Stadt kann man jetzt Rechnungen mit Kryptowährungen bezahlen
Cardano Kurs Prognose: Wie weit kann der Kurs noch steigen?
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS-Tochter Credit Suisse zahlt in USA Millionenbusse - UBS verstärkt Bemühungen um Rückforderung von CS-Boni - Stellenabbau in China
SMI geht etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst stabil -- US-Börsen enden im Plus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Sika-Aktie höher: Sika expandiert in China und baut neues Technologiezentrum

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit