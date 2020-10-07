Gathered Foods, Makers Of Good Catch® Plant-Based Seafood, Launches First Restaurant Industry Partnership With Plant-Based Leader Veggie Grill

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood, today announced its launch into restaurant service through a partnership with Veggie Grill, the 100% plant-based fast casual restaurant. From October 7 through the end of the year, Veggie Grill will add a limited-edition exclusive Tuna Melt to the menu featuring Good Catch's Plant Based Tuna, giving conscious consumers the opportunity to enjoy a classic and indulgent tuna melt without contributing to known issues like overfishing or exposure to harmful heavy metals. This partnership is Good Catch's first foray into the restaurant industry, with a larger retail expansion planned in the next few months.

Good Catch® Plant-Based Tuna is high in protein and free of dairy, GMOs, mercury, and toxins. Founding chefs Derek and Chad Sarno created the company's proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), achieving a texture that mimics the flakiness of seafood. It contributes clean flavor to any classic seafood meal, from classic deli-style sandwiches to tuna casserole, clam chowder, and spicy tuna rolls. It is safe and enjoyable for those with shellfish allergies and can be used in any recipe that calls for conventional tuna, providing endless culinary opportunities for consumers.

"At Good Catch, quality and innovation are a crucial part of our culinary journey. We've been working for years to bring our high quality, great tasting tuna product to the foodservice industry so that consumers nationwide can reimagine how to enjoy their favorite tuna dishes," said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder & Chief Culinary Officer of Good Catch. "We are excited to partner with Veggie Grill to offer this delicious plant-based Tuna Melt featuring our plant-based tuna product, and we look forward to an exciting few months ahead as we continue to expand our restaurant footprint."

With 37 locations across California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Washington, Veggie Grill provides 100% plant-based goodness, from nourishing salads and bowls to hearty burgers and sandwiches. Crafting food that is free of animal products, antibiotics and hormones, Veggie Grill is closely aligned with Good Catch's mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm, and preserve environmental resources.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Good Catch and bring yet another delicious and innovative plant-based item to our menu," said Kajsa Alger, VP Food and Beverage at Veggie Grill. "Tuna melts are a comfort food favorite for many people and this fish-free offering is a way for us to satisfy that craving, while staying true to our mission of inspiring the world to make a meaningful impact through the food we eat."

Good Catch's launch into the restaurant industry continues an exciting year of growth for the brand. Following the news of a $36.8 million Series B Financing Round in January, Good Catch expanded its distribution footprint on an international scale with its Tesco launch in the UK. In March, Good Catch announced a joint distribution venture with Bumble Bee Foods, as well as new backing from celebrities Woody Harrelson, Shailene Woodley, Paris Hilton and Lance Bass, which indicates the overwhelming belief in the future of plant-based seafood. This summer, the brand announced the launch of the new line of frozen appetizers and entrees. Most recently, Gathered Foods appointed Christine Mei as CEO and announced the opening of its dedicated production facility in Heath, Ohio.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is a revolutionary food company focused on propelling change through craveable plant-based alternatives. United by love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm, and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating great-tasting plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everything in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood alternatives. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, nutrition, and experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch Plant-Based Fish-Free Tuna is available nationwide in three versatile flavor offerings including Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs. Good Catch's recently launched frozen appetizers and entrees are available in retailers across the East Coast, with wider distribution planned for later in 2020. Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

About Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill has disrupted the restaurant landscape by satisfying, empowering and fulfilling guests with 100% plant-based food that is craveable and innovative, while also being familiar and accessible. The leading plant-based restaurant group in the United States, Veggie Grill, has 37 locations in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Washington. The menu provides a balanced selection of the best the plant-based world has to offer from clean and heathy salads and bowls to indulgent burgers and sandwiches. For more information, locations and the full menu, please visit www.veggiegrill.com.

CONTACT:

Megan Bell at Sharp Think

megan.bell@sharpthink.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gathered-foods-makers-of-good-catch-plant-based-seafood-launches-first-restaurant-industry-partnership-with-plant-based-leader-veggie-grill-301147122.html

SOURCE Good Catch