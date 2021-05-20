Gathered Foods, Makers Of Good Catch® Plant-Based Seafood, Announce New Innovative Line Of Breaded Products

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathered Foods , makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood, today announced the launch of a new line of innovative Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets and Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes. Developed to recreate classic nostalgic comfort foods, the new lineup — crafted from Good Catch's proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans) — offers a delicious plant-based solution to bycatch, mercury contamination and overfishing. These new products are here to positively disrupt the seafood category while delivering comparable protein and the same taste and texture as their animal-based counterparts.

The launch includes:

Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks (MSRP: $5.99 ): Deliciously flaky plant-based whitefish sticks have 12g protein per five sticks, each coated with a light, crispy breading. They're a convenient freezer friend for quick and easy weeknight meals. Sized perfectly for little hands to dunk into ketchup, they also make craveworthy grownup meals. Each box contains 10 fish sticks.

Deliciously flaky plant-based whitefish sticks have 12g protein per five sticks, each coated with a light, crispy breading. They're a convenient freezer friend for quick and easy weeknight meals. Sized perfectly for little hands to dunk into ketchup, they also make craveworthy grownup meals. Each box contains 10 fish sticks. Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets (MSRP: $5.99 ): With 12g of protein per serving, our fillets have a tender, flaky whitefish texture encased in a light, crispy breading. Keep these in the freezer for savory, crunchy satisfaction, without having to even think about a drive-through! Each box contains 2 fish fillets.

With 12g of protein per serving, our fillets have a tender, flaky whitefish texture encased in a light, crispy breading. Keep these in the freezer for savory, crunchy satisfaction, without having to even think about a drive-through! Each box contains 2 fish fillets. Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes (MSRP: $5.99 ): An ideal entrée-sized plant-based crab cake with 15g of protein per serving features a lump crabmeat-like texture and sweet crab flavor complemented with bell peppers, green onions, parsley and a hint of spice. Each box contains 4 crab cakes.

"These products are game-changers for the industry," said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder & Chief Culinary Officer at Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch, "Consumers have become more aware of the environmental impact of eating seafood and we're proud to be a delicious, culinary-driven solution. We're pushing culinary boundaries every day to deliver the taste and texture consumers expect from seafood. This product line has surpassed our expectations and we are incredibly proud."

Good Catch has continued to expand its innovative product portfolio amidst the quickly expanding plant-based industry. According to the Good Food Institute (GFI), the retail market for plant-based foods is now worth $7 billion. Over the last few years, the plant-based seafood industry has shown steadfast growth. In fact, according to market research firm Fact.MR, over the next 10 years, the plant-based seafood sector is set to grow at a rate of 28% and will be worth $1.3 billion by 2031.

"This nascent industry, which is ready to surge, presents an immense opportunity for our brand," said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains on creating craveable plant-based seafood alternatives that deliver on taste, texture and comparable protein. With our new breaded line, we took fan-favorite seafood products consumers know and love, and transformed them into great-tasting ocean-friendly alternatives."

The new breaded line will be available in June in select retailers including Giant Food, Martin's, Tom Thumb, Randalls and Acme, as well as select Safeway and Albertsons locations. Good Catch has significant expanded distribution in retail and foodservice planned for late summer and fall of this year. Visit GoodCatchFoods.com/where-to-buy for more information on retailers near you.

This product extension is the latest evolution from the plant-based seafood brand, expanding beyond its portfolio of six offerings, including New England Style Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Thai Style Plant-Based Fish Cakes, Classic Style Plant-Based Fish Burgers and Plant-Based Tuna, available in Naked in Water, Mediterranean and Oil & Herbs flavors.

Gathered Foods has had an impressive year thus far, most recently announcing a successful B-2 bridge funding round, securing $26.35 million with investments from Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), Unovis Asset Management, Clear Current Capital and others. Additionally, the brand has had several launches expanding its foodservice footprint. Good Catch Tuna Melts are in all Veggie Grill locations and Good Catch Deli-Style Plant-Based Tuna Salad is now available across several states in Whole Foods Market prepared foods departments. In February, the brand partnered with Bareburger to bring its Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger to consumers through a new vegan offering called The Gulf Burger.

"We're incredibly bullish about the future of Good Catch," said Chris Kerr, Executive Chair of Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch. "Our products fill a void in the marketplace. We'll continue to lead in this category and have a few more launches this year that will excite both investors and consumers."

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood alternatives. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch products include single-serve, ready-to-eat pouches of Plant-Based Tuna and frozen Plant-Based Fish Burgers, Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Plant-Based Thai Fish Cakes available in retailers across the US and Canada, with growing foodservice partners and wider distribution planned. Stay tuned for more retail and foodservice news on Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes, plus more exciting product launches soon! Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

