GatherContent Releases New Features to Help Businesses Streamline Content Operations and Workflow

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GatherContent, the Content Operations platform that brings together people, process and technology, today announced that it has launched a series of new features to help businesses streamline their content operations and workflow. The features include Components, Flexible Workflow, and Shareable Links.

The web and marketing is becoming increasingly structured, and there is a continuously growing list of requirements that content has to meet. GatherContent is continually looking for ways to help businesses increase content time to market, improve content quality, and control compliance.

"One of the things that sets us apart when compared to other workflow and content marketing platforms is our support for structured content," said Angus Edwardson, Co-Founder and VP of Product of GatherContent. "We're continually upgrading GatherContent to support modern content production, as the expectations and capabilities of online content changes rapidly."

The Components feature helps businesses streamline the content creation process by creating a library of reusable components. It enables:

Content modelling with added flexibility . For example, common content patterns like image galleries or testimonials can be tweaked without the need to update entire templates or structures.

. For example, common content patterns like image galleries or testimonials can be tweaked without the need to update entire templates or structures. A single source of truth for content designers . Having to only update your content model once means that making regular updates and changing components is infinitely easier.

. Having to only update your content model once means that making regular updates and changing components is infinitely easier. Work faster without compromising standards. Mix and match components to create your own custom structures, with the confidence that everything still adheres to your styleguide.

Flexible Workflow and Shareable Linksare two new features that work together. Customers can create a shareable link to a template and send it to their collaborators to fill in. There's no need to create an account or learn how to use GatherContent. The person who has the content just opens up the link and inputs their information. It's the ultimate tool to gather content from anyone and can also be password protected as needed.

The new Flexible Workflow allows customized steps for drafts, reviews, approvals, and more that don't necessarily need to be linear. People can be assigned to specific workflow steps which provides more accountability and ownership. Both features are designed to help easily source content from external writers and contributors, as well as those with distributed teams. This allows people to have access only to what they need to contribute to a content project, without concerns about overwriting others' content or confusion that typically results when sharing content on other platforms.

Components, Flexible Workflow, and Shareable Links will all be included in GatherContent free trials and monthly plans.

About GatherContent

GatherContent is a Content Operations platform that brings together people, process and technology. GatherContent has helped thousands of businesses save time and money, improve content quality, and reduce regulatory risk. The platform replaces the broken status quo of docs, spreadsheets, shared drives, and emails. These tools weren't designed to manage high volume content production and workflow when many stakeholders are involved. GatherContent is free to try, quick to set up and very easy to use. Learn more at https://gathercontent.com/.

Media Contact:

Jodi Bart Holzband

jodi@classicbart.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gathercontent-releases-new-features-to-help-businesses-streamline-content-operations-and-workflow-301324689.html

SOURCE GatherContent