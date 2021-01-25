SMI 10’954 0.2%  SPI 13’578 0.1%  Dow 30’817 -0.6%  DAX 13’679 -1.4%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’564 -1.1%  Gold 1’857 0.2%  Bitcoin 30’608 7.1%  Dollar 0.8888 0.4%  Öl 55.5 0.5% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
25.01.2021 15:45:00

Gateway Health Names Phil Barr Chief Growth Officer

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health Plan, Inc., ("Gateway Health") a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, today announced that Phil Barr, previously Chief Strategy Officer at Gateway Health, has been appointed Chief Growth Officer. In this expanded role, Barr will be responsible for Gateway's Medicare line of business, including sales and product development, as well as continuing to oversee enterprise strategy, business development, marketing, communications and community engagement. He will also maintain his role as Chief of Staff to President and CEO, Cain Hayes.

New Gateway Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Gateway Health Plan)

"Since joining Gateway's executive leadership team in 2019, Phil has played a key role in our transformational journey," said Hayes. "Phil has proven to be an exceptional leader by providing a strong focus on growth, innovation and data-driven decision-making. Phil's experience and expertise will be essential to our growth efforts moving forward. I am confident he will provide the high-quality leadership needed to strengthen the future of the organization."

Gateway Health, a multi-billion dollar managed care organization with the largest Medicare Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) market position in Pennsylvania, has served the most vulnerable Medicare and Medicaid populations across the state for nearly 30 years. Under the guidance of CEO Hayes, Gateway Health provides innovative programs and plan benefits that break down barriers to achieving optimal health and support better health outcomes.

Key Milestones from a Landmark Year

  • In 2020, Gateway Health achieved a 4 Star Quality Rating (out of 5 Stars) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as well as announced the expansion of its Medicare line of business into nine additional counties in Pennsylvania.
  • Gateway Health also launched a major rebranding initiative called "Wholecare," which proudly reflects and captures the essence of the organization's long-standing history of addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) within the communities it serves. In addition to the brand's modern visual style, refreshed logo and vibrant imagery that complements the new member-centric messaging, Gateway's efforts to redefine its new brand included the unveiling of a new mission, vision and values for its more than 1,100 associates.
  • Under Hayes' leadership, Gateway introduced one of the region's most comprehensive Diversity and Inclusion plans that focuses on addressing racial inequality through setting specific leadership diversity and inclusion goals, mandating unconscious bias training and seeking out diverse partners and vendors, among other strategies. In addition, the company was recently awarded the Multicultural Health Care Distinction by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), which is a nationally recognized evaluation that purchasers, regulators and consumers can use to assess which organizations have earned distinction by meeting rigorous standards in serving a diverse population.
  • As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to greatly impact vulnerable populations, Gateway Health introduced the Wholecare Mobile Tour that delivered free personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, health education and resources to over 90 underserved communities across Pennsylvania. It also committed millions of dollars to local organizations across Pennsylvania to support non-profit organizations, community partners and SDoH programs.

"At Gateway Health, our mission is to care for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. As we begin to focus more of our attention on growth, every action will be purposeful," said Barr. "As I make the transition into my new role, we will remain fully committed to delivering whole person care to our members while providing exceptional support to our providers, associates and the communities we serve."

Barr received his Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Arizona State University.

About Gateway Health
At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gateway-health-names-phil-barr-chief-growth-officer-301214096.html

SOURCE Gateway Health Plan

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’681.00
2.11 %
Lonza Grp 608.80
1.60 %
Alcon 66.38
1.41 %
Swisscom 474.40
1.07 %
Roche Hldg G 321.40
0.93 %
Swiss Life Hldg 419.60
-1.53 %
LafargeHolcim 49.39
-1.57 %
The Swatch Grp 253.10
-1.59 %
Zurich Insur Gr 362.80
-1.73 %
CieFinRichemont 83.18
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:00
Market Impact of China Rebound
10:00
Strukturierte Produkte: Welche Trends sind in 2021 zu erwarten? | BX Swiss TV
09:44
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken» bei tiefem Lock-In Level von 95%
08:07
SMI weiter im Aufwind
06:49
Daily Markets: SMI – Aufwärtstrend erreicht neue Hochs / Alphabet – Neue Rekorde in greifbarer Nähe
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Welche Trends sind in 2021 zu erwarten? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erreicht mit Augenmittel Faricimab Ziele in Phase-III-Studien
Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics wollen zusammenarbeiten - Relief-Aktie steigt
Dow wenig bewegt - Techwerte im Plus -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX sackt ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Expertenmeinungen: Apple-Aktie auch 2021 einer der Top-Picks
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Stratege: Spekulative Stimmung am Markt - alle Zeichen auf bevorstehendes Platzen einer Blase
Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie für COVID-19-Tests ab - Aktie schiesst hoch
Credit Suisse-Analyst verdoppelt Kursziel für die Tesla-Aktie: Tesla macht Fortschritte bei Marge
VW-Aktie im Minus: Volkswagen macht Zulieferer für Chip-Probleme verantwortlich
Tipps für 2021: Börsenexperte Jim Cramer verrät seine 10 Branchen und Zukunftstrends

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow wenig bewegt - Techwerte im Plus -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX sackt ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Im Zürcher Handel verlässt die Anleger am Montag der Mut. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fällt nach anfänglichen Gewinnen tief ins Minus. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenbeginn Aufschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit