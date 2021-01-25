Gateway Health Names Phil Barr Chief Growth Officer

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health Plan, Inc., ("Gateway Health") a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, today announced that Phil Barr, previously Chief Strategy Officer at Gateway Health, has been appointed Chief Growth Officer. In this expanded role, Barr will be responsible for Gateway's Medicare line of business, including sales and product development, as well as continuing to oversee enterprise strategy, business development, marketing, communications and community engagement. He will also maintain his role as Chief of Staff to President and CEO, Cain Hayes.

"Since joining Gateway's executive leadership team in 2019, Phil has played a key role in our transformational journey," said Hayes. "Phil has proven to be an exceptional leader by providing a strong focus on growth, innovation and data-driven decision-making. Phil's experience and expertise will be essential to our growth efforts moving forward. I am confident he will provide the high-quality leadership needed to strengthen the future of the organization."

Gateway Health, a multi-billion dollar managed care organization with the largest Medicare Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) market position in Pennsylvania, has served the most vulnerable Medicare and Medicaid populations across the state for nearly 30 years. Under the guidance of CEO Hayes, Gateway Health provides innovative programs and plan benefits that break down barriers to achieving optimal health and support better health outcomes.

Key Milestones from a Landmark Year

In 2020, Gateway Health achieved a 4 Star Quality Rating (out of 5 Stars) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as well as announced the expansion of its Medicare line of business into nine additional counties in Pennsylvania .

Gateway Health also launched a major rebranding initiative called "Wholecare," which proudly reflects and captures the essence of the organization's long-standing history of addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) within the communities it serves. In addition to the brand's modern visual style, refreshed logo and vibrant imagery that complements the new member-centric messaging, Gateway's efforts to redefine its new brand included the unveiling of a new mission, vision and values for its more than 1,100 associates.

Under Hayes' leadership, Gateway introduced one of the region's most comprehensive Diversity and Inclusion plans that focuses on addressing racial inequality through setting specific leadership diversity and inclusion goals, mandating unconscious bias training and seeking out diverse partners and vendors, among other strategies. In addition, the company was recently awarded the Multicultural Health Care Distinction by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), which is a nationally recognized evaluation that purchasers, regulators and consumers can use to assess which organizations have earned distinction by meeting rigorous standards in serving a diverse population.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to greatly impact vulnerable populations, Gateway Health introduced the Wholecare Mobile Tour that delivered free personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, health education and resources to over 90 underserved communities across Pennsylvania . It also committed millions of dollars to local organizations across Pennsylvania to support non-profit organizations, community partners and SDoH programs.

"At Gateway Health, our mission is to care for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. As we begin to focus more of our attention on growth, every action will be purposeful," said Barr. "As I make the transition into my new role, we will remain fully committed to delivering whole person care to our members while providing exceptional support to our providers, associates and the communities we serve."

Barr received his Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Arizona State University.

About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gateway-health-names-phil-barr-chief-growth-officer-301214096.html

SOURCE Gateway Health Plan