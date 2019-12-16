Gateway Genomics Surpasses 500 Clinical Locations Across the US and UK

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, leading developer of direct-to-consumer genetic tests that give families insight into their future children, has achieved a milestone of over 500 distributors of its SneakPeek Clinical test across the US and UK. Originally focusing on medical offices, the company has expanded its early gender DNA test offering to independent labs that carry a range of genetic tests.

"We've been overwhelmed by the interest in the SneakPeek Clinical product this past year," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "The company started with SneakPeek At-Home, a test kit that's sent directly to a pregnant mom who wants to know the gender of her baby. She can take her sample at home, send it back to our lab for analysis, and receive her results via email, in a matter of days. We launched SneakPeek Clinical, a version of the product where mom can visit a participating location to have her blood drawn by a phlebotomist, only in 2016 with a small pilot program. In 2017, we saw expansion into the double digits as the program rolled out across the US. To have surpassed 500 locations just two short years after that showcases the rapidly-growing consumer expectation and demand for direct access to the information that genetics can offer, from ancestry and genealogy to the gender of your unborn baby."

In 2013, only 100,000 people had taken direct-to-consumer DNA tests. By 2017, that number had exploded to 12 million, and the pace shows no sign of slowing. By 2019, over 26 million customers had taken DNA-based at-home tests, and it's estimated that over 100 million more will have joined them by the end of 2021. "In the last five years, consumer demand for access to personal genetic data has exploded," continues Mr. Jacob. "Knowing more information about yourself and your family helps you connect with those around you and live the best life possible, and Gateway Genomics is dedicated to making that info accessible and convenient. One factor in our phenomenal growth this past year is expanding our SneakPeek Clinical offering beyond strictly medical locations. We've signed on independent labs with nationwide coverage, enabling fast, easy access for parents in locations that are convenient to them."

In addition to being offered in 500 participating locations covering the majority of states in the US, SneakPeek Clinical entered the UK just two months ago and can already be found in over 10 locations. "SneakPeek At-Home is sold in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia," says Mr. Jacob. "The SneakPeek Clinical product has great traction in the US and UK, and we're already seeing high interest from medical practitioners and facilities in Canada and Australia. As SneakPeek At-Home gains recognition and acceptance in those countries, our goal is to follow the success of that product quickly with SneakPeek Clinical, to provide additional options for moms who want to learn the gender of their baby in early pregnancy."

In 2019, Gateway Genomics was ranked #236 in the 38th annual Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, #23 in the Health sector. The company's principal product, SneakPeek, is an easy-to-use DNA test that lets parents know the gender of their babies as early as 8 weeks into pregnancy, with 99.1% accuracy.

About Gateway Genomics

Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 160,000 SneakPeek Early Gender DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.

