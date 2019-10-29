Gateway Genomics Continues Upward Momentum in Q4 2019 With Over 150,000 SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Tests Sold

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, leading developer of direct-to-consumer genetic tests that give families insight into their future children, reached 150,000 SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Tests sold, just five months after attaining the 100,000-test landmark in June.

"SneakPeek was first introduced as a direct-to-consumer product," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "A mom could order SneakPeek At-Home, collect her DNA sample from the comfort of her home, mail it back for analysis at our lab, and receive her emailed gender results, all in a matter of days. However, we've listened to customer feedback and made a push in the last couple of years to partner with medical offices to offer SneakPeek to moms who preferred having blood drawn by a phlebotomist. In the last year, SneakPeek Clinical sales increased 172% as we're now partnered with over 400 locations in the U.S. This additional, convenient option for moms has helped accelerate SneakPeek growth."

The company has also expanded SneakPeek Clinical to the UK, starting with its first seven locations which launched this month. "We're happy to bring this option to our UK customers," continues Mr. Jacob. "We devised shipping options that enable UK mums to learn the gender of their baby just two days from when they have their blood drawn at a participating location. It's extraordinarily fast for the industry, with the intent to bring this highly-anticipated information to parents as fast as possible."

Gateway Genomics plans additional launches in Q4 2019, opening its ecommerce platform to the Australia market as well as offering SneakPeek Clinical in Canada, where the company has already established the SneakPeek At-home product. "Q4 is normally our busiest time of year, says Mr. Jacob. "The team is gearing up for many company firsts as we work towards giving parents everywhere affordable, accessible information about their children, to help them live the best lives possible. It's an exciting time to be here."

This year, Gateway Genomics was ranked #236 in the 38th annual Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, #23 in the Health sector, in recognition of achieving 1,786% revenue growth in the last three years. The company's principal product, SneakPeek, is an easy-to-use DNA test that lets parents know the gender of their babies as early as 8 weeks into pregnancy, with 99.1% accuracy.

About Gateway Genomics

Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 150,000 SneakPeek Early Gender DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.

