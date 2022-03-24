Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’104 -0.2%  SPI 15’447 -0.2%  Dow 34’708 1.0%  DAX 14’276 0.0%  Euro 1.0201 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’861 -0.1%  Gold 1’958 0.0%  Bitcoin 40’920 0.0%  Dollar 0.9268 -0.3%  Öl 116.5 -1.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Gates Industrial Corporation Aktie [Valor: 39920979 / ISIN: GB00BD9G2S12]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.03.2022 00:35:00

Gates Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Gates Industrial Corporation
16.11 USD 2.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DENVER, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES, "Gates" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 5,000,000 ordinary shares by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional ordinary shares. The underwriter may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The offering is expected to close on March 30, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gates Industrial Corporation

Gates is not offering any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares in this offering. Citigroup is serving as the underwriter for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from: Citigroup, Attn: Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).

In addition, as previously announced, Gates has entered into a share repurchase contract with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to repurchase 8,000,000 ordinary shares at a price per share equal to the price paid by the underwriter in the offering and has advised Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to purchase such shares from the selling stockholders in a transaction at a price per share equal to the price paid by the underwriter in the offering. Gates intends to fund the share repurchase with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement. The share repurchase is expected to be consummated promptly following the offering and is conditioned upon the closing of the offering. The closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the consummation of the share repurchase. The share repurchase has been approved by the Audit Committee of Gates' board of directors in accordance with Gates' policy on transactions with related persons and is pursuant to and will count toward, the Company's existing share repurchase program.  The timing and method of any future repurchases will depend on a variety of factors.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gates:
Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions.  Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets.  Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in over 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

ForwardLooking Statements and Information:
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results may differ materially. Other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Gates undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-announces-pricing-of-secondary-offering-of-5-000-000-ordinary-shares-301510490.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Erholung trotz anhaltendem Konflikt? | BX Swiss TV

Nach der erfolgreichen Vorwoche sind die Aktienmärkte ruhig gestartet, während der Ölpreis weiterhin grossen Schwankungen unterliegt. Hoffnungen auf erfolgreiche Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland stützen die Kurse. Während diese teilweise wieder hohe Niveaus erreicht haben, nimmt das Rückschlagpotential vor dem Hintergrund einer ausbleibenden Einigung abermals zu.

Welche Daten ausserdem in dieser Handelswoche noch relevant sein könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate: 22. März: Erholung trotz anhaltendem Konflikt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:27 Schwergewichte halten SMI in der Spur
09:47 Marktüberblick: Negative Vorzeichen überwogen
08:15 Salzgitter warnt vor Folgen des Ukraine-Kriegs
07:20 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Seitwärtslauf ohne Impulse / AXA – Widerstandsbereich voraus
24.03.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Lonza Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Roche Holding AG
24.03.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Barrierenbeobachtung am Laufzeitende
22.03.22 Marktupdate: 22. März: Erholung trotz anhaltendem Konflikt? | BX Swiss TV
21.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.40% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BASF, E.ON, RWE
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’771.77 15.16 SMIR9U
Short 12’997.82 11.78 SMIUBU
Short 13’406.26 8.42 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’098.97 25.03.2022 10:32:04
Long 11’570.41 17.58 PSSMDU
Long 11’209.36 11.55 OSSM2U
Long 10’750.89 8.06 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie im Minus: Credit Suisse verliert Prozess auf den Bermudas
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis erhält in den USA Zulassung für Pluvicto
Zur Rose-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: 2021 noch höherer Verlust geschrieben
Meyer Burger-Aktie steigt dennoch: Transformationsjahr mit roten Zahlen abgeschlossen
Moskauer Börse erholt sich leicht im abgeschirmten Handel - USA: "Kein echter Markt"
ABB-Aktie tiefer: Bis Ende des zweiten Quartals Entscheidung über Zukunft von Accelleron - Alle Anträge auf GV genehmigt
Ukraine-Krieg weiter im Mittelpunkt: US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Vermögensverwalter von Bechtolsheim rät jetzt zu Aktien und Gold - Kryptowährungen eher weniger geeignet
Langfristiges Krypto-Engagement: So viele Bitcoin-Anleger wie noch nie
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk: So können sich Anleger gegen steigende Inflationsraten absichern

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}