18.08.2020 04:00:00
Gate.io Building DeFi Ecosystem On its Public Blockchain, GateChain
SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital asset exchange, Gate.io, has announced building a highly-secure GateChain DeFi network, featuring stablecoin (USDG), Decentralized Exchange (DEX), Decentralized loan, and liquidity mining.
Gate.io's revolutionary public blockchain, GateChain Mainnet, is already live. It offers an innovative Vault Account feature that can revoke stolen funds. The underlying technology and a high-performance fault-tolerant mechanism make it the desired solution to the widely prevalent asset security issue in the cryptocurrency space, guaranteeing 100% fund security.
GateChain Token (GT), the native token of GateChain, will serve as a crucial part of the GateChain DeFi eco. GT will be used as the collateral asset for getting the GateChain stablecoin USDG, while also being used for liquidity mining rewards and voting.
"Gate.io has always been a strong supporter of DeFi, considering DeFi technologies are an indispensable driving force behind the growth of the blockchain industry. At the same time, there are some concerns about the ever-increasing problem of asset security. Recently, we have seen many security incidents among the DeFi space where security is compromised due to smart contract bugs or management account breaches. GateChain's Defi will provide 100 percent asset security with its novel features," said Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io.
Significant Highlights of GateChain DeFi Infrastructure
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has been gaining momentum. All kinds of products such as DeFi stablecoins, DeFi loaning platforms, and DeFi trading networks are growing in popularity with over $4 Billion locked in value in the DeFi space.
SOURCE Gate.io
