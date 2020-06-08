08.06.2020 06:02:00

GATE Energy Continues Global Expansion with New Office in South Korea

HOUSTON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, an international leader in oil and gas engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services, recently opened its new South Korea office. Following closely with the newly opened Singapore office, South Korea will form the strategic stronghold for commissioning and engineering support for GATE Energy in this region.

GATE Energy is a family of companies providing project management and engineering, commissioning, field services, and staffing to the energy industry. With a novel 'systems-approach' to providing solutions to their Clients, GATE's 'Make It Work Right The First Time' philosophy has created strong partnerships with their Clients and has recently led to GATE being identified as the Zweig Group #1 Hot Firm in North America for the second year in succession.

The company's resilient focus on growth amidst the economic turmoil has resulted in strong backlog from established clients in the US and strong success from international expansions to strategic locations worldwide.

Today, GATE Energy employs people around the world with offices in Texas, Louisiana, Amsterdam, Singapore, and its new home in South Korea.

Grant Gibson, CEO of GATE Energy, said, "This expansion, at a time like this, shows our commitment to growth, providing opportunities for our staff and serving our clients in the commissioning and engineering space worldwide. We have always been eager to bring our skills to new frontiers and clientele, and to continue doing what we have done for 20 years - working hard to deliver projects right the first time."

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gate-energy-continues-global-expansion-with-new-office-in-south-korea-301071755.html

SOURCE GATE Energy

