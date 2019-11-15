+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Gasket Tape Whitepaper Now Available from Stockwell Elastomerics

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stockwell Elastomerics' President Bill Stockwell, along with engineer Eric French, have authored a technical whitepaper: "Gasket Tape - Silicone Sponge and Silicone Foam for Long Lasting Sealing Performance". This complimentary whitepaper can be downloaded immediately via the Gasket Tape page on the Stockwell Elastomerics website: https://www.stockwell.com/gasket-tape/.

Typical applications for silicone gasket tape include outdoor electrical enclosures, lighting fixtures, kiosks and air/ventilation systems. The whitepaper discusses various options within the silicone product family that will perform well for the anticipated life of the equipment, including those installed in outdoor conditions and harsh environments.

The topics in the whitepaper include:

  • What is Gasket Tape?
  • Why Use Silicone Rubber for Gasket Tape?    
  • Silicone Foam or Closed Cell Silicone Sponge Gasket Tape
  • Silicone Foam, Key Benefits
  • Closed Cell Silicone Sponge, Key Benefits
  • Types of Adhesive Backings Available
  • Standard Gasket Tape Products
  • Custom Gasket Tapes

In addition to the whitepaper, a gasket tape video demonstration can be viewed, and a convenient request form can be used to ask for a complimentary touch brochure and a small sample roll. The touch brochure includes tactile button samples of different gasket tape materials, and one small sample roll of one of five commonly used gasket tape materials can be chosen. These can be requested online at: https://www.stockwell.com/GasketTapeTouch.

"This gasket tape whitepaper is content-rich technical guide to silicone gasket tape", said Stockwell Elastomerics' CEO Bill Stockwell. "It can be used to help select the right gasket tape material and adhesives for an application."

About Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.
Stockwell Elastomerics' core competence is the fabrication and molding of gaskets and pads using silicone rubber, fluorosilicone, and similar high performance elastomers. Gasket tape is also a specialty. On-site production capabilities include adhesive lamination, slitting, die cutting, water jet cutting and custom molding. Many Stockwell Elastomerics customers take advantage of water jet cutting and flash cutting for fast turn prototypes and initial production. Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. is ISO 9001:2015 registered.

Contact Stockwell Elastomerics (https://www.stockwell.com/) for more information and applications assistance.

 

SOURCE Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

