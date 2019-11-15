Gasket Tape Whitepaper Now Available from Stockwell Elastomerics

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stockwell Elastomerics' President Bill Stockwell, along with engineer Eric French, have authored a technical whitepaper: "Gasket Tape - Silicone Sponge and Silicone Foam for Long Lasting Sealing Performance". This complimentary whitepaper can be downloaded immediately via the Gasket Tape page on the Stockwell Elastomerics website: https://www.stockwell.com/gasket-tape/.

Typical applications for silicone gasket tape include outdoor electrical enclosures, lighting fixtures, kiosks and air/ventilation systems. The whitepaper discusses various options within the silicone product family that will perform well for the anticipated life of the equipment, including those installed in outdoor conditions and harsh environments.

The topics in the whitepaper include:



What is Gasket Tape?

Why Use Silicone Rubber for Gasket Tape?

Silicone Foam or Closed Cell Silicone Sponge Gasket Tape

Silicone Foam, Key Benefits

Closed Cell Silicone Sponge, Key Benefits

Types of Adhesive Backings Available

Standard Gasket Tape Products

Custom Gasket Tapes

In addition to the whitepaper, a gasket tape video demonstration can be viewed, and a convenient request form can be used to ask for a complimentary touch brochure and a small sample roll. The touch brochure includes tactile button samples of different gasket tape materials, and one small sample roll of one of five commonly used gasket tape materials can be chosen. These can be requested online at: https://www.stockwell.com/GasketTapeTouch.

"This gasket tape whitepaper is content-rich technical guide to silicone gasket tape", said Stockwell Elastomerics' CEO Bill Stockwell. "It can be used to help select the right gasket tape material and adhesives for an application."

