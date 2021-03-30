Gas South Unveils Goal To Invest $50 Million In Solar Projects By 2023

ATLANTA, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southeast, announced an investment goal of $50 million in solar energy by the end of 2023, as part of the company's plan to support renewable energy initiatives.

"In addition to the charitable giving we do, our pledge to 'Be a Fuel for Good' also means doing our part to build a sustainable future for our children and future generations," said Kevin Greiner, Gas South's President and CEO. "To show our commitment, we have invested $17 million in solar energy projects thus far and look forward to further expanding our efforts."

Gas South's push into solar energy began in 2020 with the development of a utility-level solar farm in partnership with parent company Cobb EMC. The 6,000-square-foot solar project showcases rooftop solar panels producing 1.85 MW of solar energy and battery storage producing 1 MW/4 MWh of solar energy. It also features a solar garden with three 18-foot-tall Smartflowers, producing 13,400 kWh of solar energy. In totality, the solar energy produced can power 200 houses. This initiative enables Gas South and Cobb EMC to supply renewable energy to the power grid and study ways to support large customers with solar power.

Gas South has also invested in additional community solar projects through its relationship with Sol Systems, a leading national solar energy firm. Through this partnership, Gas South has invested $12 million in eight residential community solar projects providing energy to more than 2,600 homes.

"Investing in solar projects provides Gas South with an opportunity to gain experience with alternative energy while also generating an additional financial return for our parent company, Cobb EMC, and its member-owners," said Jamie Tiernan, Gas South's Chief Financial Officer. "We hope to have an opportunity to invest in additional solar projects, especially within our core geographic footprint of the Southeastern U.S."

"At Sol Systems, we create solutions that combine community impact with sustainable infrastructure finance and development," said Yuri Horwitz, Sol Systems' CEO. "Our partnership with Gas South is a great example of how some utilities are taking a new look at sustainability solutions that create scalable, long-term solar energy solutions."

For more information on Gas South's renewable energy initiatives please visit gassouth.com.

About Gas South:

Gas South is the largest provider of natural gas in competitive retail markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 425,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and New Jersey. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure and environmental commodity businesses. To date, Sol has developed and/or financed over 1 GW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities and schools. The company also actively shapes and trades in environmental commodity and electricity markets throughout the United States. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with its team, partners, and clients to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit www.solsystems.com.

