Gas South Ranks 37th on Atlanta Journal-Constitution's 2021 Top Workplaces List

ATLANTA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southeast, is celebrating ranking 37th on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's (AJC) 11th Annual Top Workplaces List in the midsize category, which was revealed on Thursday. The AJC's 2021 list highlights the Atlanta area's 175 most dynamic organizations, including large, midsize and small companies.

The rankings are determined via employee survey responses, facilitated through a partnership between the AJC and Energage. More than 3,000 companies were invited to participate, representing over 56,000 employees in Metro Atlanta, with nearly 34,000 employees completing the survey. Gas South alone had nearly 200 employees participate in the survey collection process.

"We take tremendous pride in our corporate culture, which is a critical component of our mission to 'Be a Fuel for Good,'" said Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South. "Being included on the AJC's list is meaningful in any year, but it's especially gratifying given the efforts we made to ensure our employees stayed top-of-mind as we transitioned to a successful work-from-home model throughout 2020."

In addition to the external surveys conducted for the AJC's Best Workplaces list, Gas South works year-round to get feedback from its employees to assess how to best serve them, including direct questions on ways the company can improve in key areas.

"Following our acquisition of Infinite Energy last December, one of our primary goals in 2021 is the seamless integration of the Infinite team," added Greiner. "This gives us the opportunity to grow our culture and have a positive impact on more employees than ever before."

Gas South now serves more than 425,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives.

