SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’349 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 23:40:00

Gas South Completes Acquisition Of Infinite Energy

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South announced today the closing of its acquisition of Infinite Energy. Gas South expects the acquisition to more than double its annual revenue to nearly $1 billion and to expand its customer base to over 425,000 residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale customers throughout the southeastern U.S.

(PRNewsfoto/Gas South)

Under the terms of the deal, Gas South acquired Infinite Energy's wholesale and retail natural gas business and customer list, located primarily in Georgia and Florida. Gas South's headquarters will remain in Atlanta, but the company expects to retain a presence in Gainesville, Fla., where Infinite was founded in 1994 by co-CEOs Darin Cook and Rich Blaser.

"We knew from our first meeting with Darin and Rich that Infinite Energy would be an outstanding fit for Gas South, thanks to the quality of services they provide and the enviable culture they've created," said Kevin Greiner, Gas South's President and CEO. "We are grateful for their diligent work to ensure we got this deal across the finish line and wish them tremendous success in their future endeavors. I know that their leadership DNA will continue to be an important part of Gas South for many years to come."

Scott Thomas, former CFO of Infinite Energy, will become president of the wholly owned subsidiary of Gas South as it continues operating from its Gainesville office. The other five members of the senior leadership team at Infinite Energy are also expected to remain with the company during the transition.

Greiner and other members of the Gas South leadership team will continue in their current roles during and after the transition. Gas South expects to retain Infinite Energy team members across various levels and functions as the companies are combined over the coming months. 

The acquisition was supported by a revolving credit facility jointly led by Truist Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

About Gas South:
Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. The company serves more than 300,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Gas South offers simple and competitively priced rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of its profits to help children in need. Gas South has been recognized multiple times as one of the "Top Workplaces in Atlanta" by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

About Infinite Energy: 
Founded in 1994, Infinite Energy provides retail natural gas service in Georgia, Florida, Ohio and New Jersey as well as retail electricity service in Texas. It also serves large industrial users able to take advantage of energy choice in other states. The company has a 4.9/5-star rating on Google and has been recognized many times as one of the best places to work by Inc., Florida Trend and Outside magazines.

Media contact:
Mark Braykovich
The Wilbert Group
404-538-8742
mbraykovich@thewilbertgroup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-south-completes-acquisition-of-infinite-energy-301196276.html

SOURCE Gas South

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:18
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Potentzal? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: Kurs überwindet Marke von 23'000 Dollar
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
CS-Aktie fester: Bundesanwaltschaft erhebt Anklage gegen Credit Suisse und bulgarische Kriminelle
Siemens-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus: Siemens erwägt Verkauf der Logistiksparte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit