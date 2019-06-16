Garrett Motion Back in the Winner's Circle for the 20th Consecutive Year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

LE MANS, France, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a leading differentiated technology provider in the automotive industry, has won its 20th consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race with the #8 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team. Garrett turbos were an integral part of all three podium finishers in the premier LMP1 class.

Toyota successfully defended its 2018 victory by winning the grueling race again powered by a 2.4L gas twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain featuring ultra-lightweight Garrett twin turbos featuring Garrett's ball-bearing technology boosting engine performance and the acceleration needed to secure victory.

"Le Mans is the most grueling and difficult race a team can face and requires technology that enhances both performance and reliability to succeed," said Eric Fraysse, president of global Motorsports for Garrett. "We're proud to support partners like Toyota by continually expanding upon multi-year developmental efforts to evolve our motorsport technologies for success on the track and in passenger vehicles on roads all around the world."

For the past two decades, Garrett has supported every winning team at Le Mans with industry leading technology and engineering expertise, continually evolving the strategy and enhancing products to meet ever-rising challenges that drivers face in this endurance event. The list of winning teams Garrett has supported at Le Mans includes:



TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (2018, 2019)

Porsche LMP Team (2017)

Porsche Team (2015, 2016)

Audi Sport Team Joest (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

Audi Sport North America (2007, 2008, 2010)

(2007, 2008, 2010) Peugeot Sport Total (2009)

ADT Champion Racing (2005)

Audi Sport Japan Team Goh (2004)

Team Bentley (2003)

About Garrett

Garrett (www.garrettmotion.com) is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett's cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, and more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more news and information on Garrett, please visit www.garrettmotion.com/news.

