Garmin® enters the freshwater trolling motor market with Force, unveils the industry’s most powerful, most efficient trolling motor

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1 today announced its new Force™ Trolling Motor, bringing superior power and efficiency to the freshwater trolling motor market. More power and efficiency means anglers can cover more area and stay on their spots longer, even in tough conditions—and without spooking the fish. Thanks to its unique brushless motor, Force operates with almost undetectable levels of sonar and steering noise both below and above the water. It’s also the first trolling motor to include built-in industry-leading Garmin CHIRP traditional and Ultra High-Definition ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonars.

"The trolling motor is one of the most critical pieces of equipment on a freshwater fishing boat, and it can single-handedly be the difference between a good or bad day on the water,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin worldwide vice president of consumer sales. "As a new player in the trolling motor market, Garmin is dedicated to delivering a motor that’s as innovative as it is reliable, yet still whisper quiet. Not only is the Force trolling motor at the forefront of power and efficiency, its robust, reliable design was built to withstand strenuous use, season after season, and the result is a trolling motor that’s second to none.”

Quiet, powerful and efficient

Anglers with Garmin Force get the best of all three. Thanks to its quiet brushless motor, Force operates with nearly imperceptible sonar noise interference. It’s extremely quiet above water, too, without compromise in performance. In fact, the Force trolling motor is 30% more powerful2 than existing freshwater trolling motors on the market today. It can move anglers from one dock or brush pile to the next more quickly, throttle back with ease when they need to fish slow, and stand up better to winds and currents. Even with all that power, Force is also the most efficient trolling motor available, so anglers can count on it to fish all day. Its high-efficiency brushless motor operates at either 36V or 24V. When running at 24V, Force delivers comparable thrust to competitors’ 36V motors. It’s everything anglers want in a trolling motor and more.

Integrated Ultra High-Definition sonar

The Force trolling motor comes with an integrated transducer optimized for freshwater use with Garmin CHIRP traditional and Ultra High-Definition ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonars so anglers can see more fish and structure clearly. The built-in transducer is user serviceable, and the cable management system protects the built-in transducer cables as well as additional accessories, including the full range of Panoptix™ and Panoptix LiveScope™ sonars.

The complete system for precise boat control

Wireless integration with a Garmin chartplotter and built-in autopilot functionality allow anglers with Force to get to the fish faster and stay in that same location while they fish. Thanks to its integrated heading sensor and GPS, Force offers precise virtual anchor lock to help anglers lock their boat onto their fishing spot quickly and with accuracy. From the chartplotter, users can create routes to their favorite waypoint and follow tracks while they go. Anglers can set their track, or select a suggested Auto Guidance3 route, and the Force will move them along the course.

Force includes a convenient wireless foot pedal that provides instant control and responsiveness yet feels and steers like a cable-steered pedal. The pedal resistance is adjustable, and features foot-actuated buttons to control speed, heading and anchor lock. It can be operated wirelessly using AA batteries, or with the included power cable for wired power installation. When battery-operated, the wireless foot pedal will remain charged through one year of typical fishing use.

What’s more, Force can also be controlled from anywhere on the boat via the included wireless remote. The remote gives anglers complete control of the trolling motor with precise virtual anchor lock, autopilot functionality and simple point-and-go gesture steering and includes user-programmable keys for remote chartplotter control—plus it floats!

A reputation of reliability and award-winning support

Garmin has a long-standing commitment to build products that offer a compelling design and superior quality, and its Force trolling motor is no exception. As the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer, Garmin has been recognized for four consecutive years as the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Led by decades of marine industry expertise and innovation, Force is built to last—it’s rugged and durable, yet easy to deploy and retract and stow with dual-gas springs. It’s backed by a 3-year warranty and a limited lifetime warranty on the shaft, along with support through an ever-increasing servicing dealer network.

The Force trolling motor is being unveiled at the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST), in Orlando, Fla., July 10-12, where it will be on display in booth #4800. Expected to be available in August 2019, it will be offered with a 50-inch or 57-inch adjustable shaft for suggested retail prices of $3099.99 and $3199.99, respectively. For more information, visit www.garmin.com/force.

Garmin’s portfolio includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION® Entertainment, Navionics—a premier supplier of electronic charts, and EmpirBus.

1 Based on 2017 reported sales.

2 In compliance with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) requirements for small craft static thrust.

3 Auto Guidance is for planning purposes only and does not replace safe navigation operations.

