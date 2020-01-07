Garmin® and Ford collaborate on next-generation of SYNC for Mustang Mach-E

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a new strategic relationship with Ford Motor Company that integrates Garmin’s world-renowned navigation technology into the recently announced Ford next-generation SYNC communications and entertainment system.

Later this year, next-generation SYNC users will be able to enjoy access to Garmin’s industry-leading navigation features including cloud-based mapping and routing, electric vehicle (EV) routing, range management details, and the latest connected services to facilitate an optimal driving experience.

"We are delighted to embark on our first collaboration with Ford Motor Company and look forward to expanding our offerings across multiple vehicle platforms in the future,” said Matt Munn, Garmin automotive OEM managing director. "The introduction of Garmin’s innovative navigation features to the SYNC platform in the Mach-E will help ensure that Ford’s all electric customer base stays connected at all times.”

The joint effort between Garmin and Ford helps next-generation SYNC distinguish itself from traditional embedded navigation systems, thanks to connected maps and EV-specific features. The platform also allows drivers to travel with confidence by retaining on-board maps and routing that ensure navigation is available through dead zones.

Garmin OEM provides user-friendly products that are not only sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and best value, but also for their innovative features that enhance the lives of our customers. To learn more visit garmin.com/aoem.

For more than 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin International Inc.:

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

