Garmin® achieves certification of the G5000 integrated flight deck in the Citation Excel/XLS

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the certification of the G5000™ integrated flight deck for Textron Aviation’s Citation Excel and Citation XLS. The G5000 integrated avionics suite modernizes the cockpit, significantly reduces operational costs, addresses airspace modernization requirements, and solves long-term concerns related to parts obsolescence.

"With close to 50 customer commitments, the market has proven that the ever-popular Citation Excel/XLS is a perfect platform for the G5000,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "Based on the tremendous success of our integrated flight deck retrofits, as well as the reception of our early adopter programs, Citation Excel/XLS owners and operators are excited to start flying behind the G5000 as it offers an unprecedented level of situational awareness, yields a significantly lower cost of operation and delivers an exceptional in-flight experience.”

The G5000 integrated flight deck for the Citation Excel and Citation XLS features three landscape-oriented flight displays with split-screen capability, allowing pilots to simultaneously view maps, charts, checklists, TAWS, TCAS, flight plan information, weather and more. Electronic charts and Garmin SafeTaxi® airport diagrams are geo-referenced and can be viewed across all three displays. Intuitive touchscreen controllers serve as the pilot interface to the flight deck and contribute to the ease of operation and seamless transition between various pages.

The G5000 installation on the Citation Excel/XLS includes a fully digital Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS), offering precise performance throughout the aircraft’s flight envelope. New to the Citation Excel, Emergency Descent Mode (EDM) is available as a standard feature with the G5000 and is enabled by the autopilot in the event of a loss in aircraft pressurization. Safety enhancing underspeed protection (USP) is an optional feature that allows the autopilot to assist with airspeed management, while also enabling fully coupled go-arounds, greatly reducing pilot workload.

The G5000 upgrade for the Citation Excel/XLS comes with a fully integrated, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) rule-compliant Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out solution. Additionally, operators gain access to more airports and lower approach minimums throughout the world as the G5000 has PBN/RNP 0.3 with LPV/APV approach capability.

With the G5000, pilots can receive departure clearances faster using FAA Data Comm. Controller Pilot Data Link Communication-Departure Clearance (CPDLC-DCL) automates Clearance Delivery operations at over 60 of the busiest airports in the U.S. and enables wireless receipt and automatic loading of the departure clearance into the G5000. Additionally, the G5000 supports En Route CPDLC capability, which allows the exchange of data link messages with Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCCs) in the U.S. This capability is expected to be available at all ARTCCs by the end of the year. European operators can also meet Link 2000+ requirements using this same technology. FAA Data Comm and Link 2000+ require optional equipment and services.

The G5000 for the Citation Excel/XLS also supports additional options, such as:

SVT™ synthetic vision technology, which presents a 3D virtual depiction of terrain, obstacles, traffic and the runway environment.

SurfaceWatch™, which supports visual and aural cues to help prevent pilots from taking off and landing on a taxiway, on a runway that is too short or on the wrong runway based on performance data entered during preflight.

Datalink weather, including access to global weather products and text/voice communication through the Iridium satellite network.

Advanced Doppler weather radar features including ground clutter suppression and turbulence detection.

As an additional option for this upgrade, Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity via the Flight Stream 510, enables wireless flight plan transfer and more between compatible mobile devices, including Garmin Pilot™, FltPlan Go and ForeFlight Mobile. Owners and operators can more easily manage flight plans with the Flight Stream 510, while also receiving additional benefits such as the sharing of traffic, weather, GPS and more across multiple mobile devices in the cockpit. Flight Stream 510 also enables Database Concierge, the wireless transfer of aviation databases from the Garmin Pilot app on a mobile device to the G5000.

