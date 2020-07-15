15.07.2020 01:32:00

Garibaldi Grants Stock Options

TSXV: GGI
OTC: GGIFF
Frankfurt: RQM

VANCOUVER, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Garibaldi Resources Corp. (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is pleased to announce that it has granted to directors, officers and employees of the Company Incentive Stock Options on up to 700,000 shares of the Company's capital stock, exercisable for up to five (5) years, at a price of $1.25 per share, which price is not lower than the last closing price of the Company's shares prior to this announcement, less the applicable discount.

Of the total 700,000 director and employee options, 125,000 options were granted pursuant to a management agreement dated February 11, 2020 (see news release dated Feb.12, 2020) upon signing.

Pursuant to this Agreement the Company grants a further 375,000 options to a director which options are subject to vesting provisions at a rate of 125,000 shares every three months. Quarterly vesting will begin from the date that performance conditions stipulated in the agreement are met.

Separately, a balance of 200,000 director and employee options are granted to employees of the company under the same terms outlined in the opening paragraph. The options are granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and will be subject to applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of British Columbia and Mexico.

We seek safe harbour. 

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.

per:  "Steve Regoci"                             
         Steve Regoci, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garibaldi-grants-stock-options-301093536.html

SOURCE Garibaldi Resources Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 357.40
1.71 %
Swiss Re 75.68
1.67 %
UBS Group 11.34
1.25 %
CS Group 10.08
1.15 %
Zurich Insur Gr 345.30
0.96 %
Lonza Grp 538.00
-0.81 %
Novartis 81.50
-0.83 %
Alcon 53.02
-0.90 %
CieFinRichemont 62.60
-1.11 %
Roche Hldg G 331.55
-1.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
14.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Attraktive single BRCs auf HelloFresh
14.07.20
SMI droht Ungemach
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Deswegen legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas zu
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit herben Abschlägen
Morgan Stanley traut der Tesla-Aktie in Bullenszenario 2'000 US-Dollar zu?
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Bitcoin in den vergangenen Monaten recht stabil: In welche Richtung gehen die nächsten Kursausschläge?
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Bären lasten auf Meyer Burger
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie stabil
Nachfragebedingt: Bitcoin-Preis könnte 100'000 US Dollar erreichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI & Co. gehen mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones tendieret fester. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB