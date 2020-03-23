|
Gargi Upadhyaya M.D. F.A.C.P., Joins The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation
CERRITOS, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Gargi Upadhyaya graduated from Government Medical College Surat in 1983 and has over 38 years of medical experience. She completed a residency at LAC USC Medical Center and her fellowship at City of Hope Medical Center in Duarte, CA, and LAC + USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. She has multiple publications and is a board-certified Oncologist.
Dr. Upadhyaya believes strongly in patient education and creating a strong line of communication. She believes in being a team player, collaborating closely with primary care physicians and other specialists. She remains active in research and clinical studies.
PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS
American Society of Clinical Oncologists
Community Oncology Alliance
American Society of Hematology
About The Oncology Institute
Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation is dedicated to excelling in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and education. As the largest private practice cancer center in California, The Oncology Institute continues to provide extensive services including state-of-the-art infusion centers, chemotherapy educational sessions, in-house support groups, dietary and nutritional counseling, in-house pharmacy, financial counseling, clinical trials, comprehensive lab testing, and end of life counseling. They also offer support programs to help patients and families cope with the challenges brought on by cancer. Today, the Oncology Institute has served over 100,000 patients throughout 31 locations in Southern California, 5 in Arizona and 3 in Nevada.
