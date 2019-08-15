Gardner Denver's OneAir Delivers Efficiency and Value for Australia's Miners

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The mining industry has been a significant contributor to Australia's economy, driving several decades of economic growth and providing jobs for thousands of Australians. Despite a slowdown, the rise of renewable energy and battery technology is fueling a new wave of mining activity focused on extracting resources such as nickel and lithium.

While safety has always been front of mind for operators, fluctuating markets and global economic uncertainty have led to an increased focus on reducing the cost of operations. Modern mining processes and advances in technology have allowed Australia's mine operators to reduce the cost of operations by maximizing both efficiency and reliability.

Mine operators are also turning to equipment vendors and manufacturers in order to get the most out of their mine operations. By partnering with full service providers, such as Gardner Denver, mine operators can gain a better understanding of their entire operation, from exploration to production, in order to achieve the highest levels of performance, safety, and reliability.

Gardner Denver's Industrials Group provides solutions to a broad range of applications and processes used in the mining industry. These solutions reduce energy consumption, improve reliability and uptime, eliminate pollution and provide cost savings. Working in partnership with customers across the globe, Gardner Denver is able to develop unrivalled application know-how to provide total peace of mind, and deliver the most cost-effective solutions.

An Innovative, Single Source Solution

OneAir from Gardner Denver is a single source industrial air solution, delivering a simplified supplier/customer relationship for all industrial air requirements and providing tangible benefits to our customers. The result is lower lead times and administrations costs, greater ease of service and maintenance, operational and cost efficiencies, and a stronger, mutually beneficial relationship.

Lower Costs

Dealing with a single source supplier provides opportunities to leverage better agreements - not only making commercial sense, but also allowing for terms to be negotiated that meet the unique requirements across the whole of mine operators' business. A single supplier relationship also allows for the streamlining of administration, which saving time and lowering costs.

Optimized Maintenance

Reduced lead times for spare parts and servicing, coupled with maintenance analysis and monitoring can drive efficiency improvements across miners' whole installation, decreasing the risk of downtime. A single service contract puts miners in control, and ensures that maintenance is carried out on their schedule, in a timely and efficient manner.

Intuitive Partnership

Long-term, meaningful relationships foster teamwork and collaboration, and promote knowledge sharing. Such an approach can allow miners to leverage a broader library of knowledge, and a higher level of expertise; providing operational efficiencies and leading to an enhanced, proactive approach to that can have a positive impact on their bottom line.

Choice

Just because mine operators dealing with a single source supplier, doesn't mean that their options are restricted. On the contrary, Gardner Denver designs, manufactures, delivers, warranties and services the broadest range of compressors and vacuum products in a wide range of technologies, to end-user and OEM customers worldwide. Switch to OneAir from Gardner Denver and enjoy increased innovation and choice.

With a world-renowned brand portfolio including CompAir, Hydrovane, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, Belliss & Morcom and Reavell, Gardner Denver is able to help customers with all their industrial air needs - delivering quality and efficient compressed air, vacuum, high-pressure and low-pressure solutions.

Having the power to innovate across all of Gardner Denver's activities and brands ensures the development of unique technologies - this focus delivers outstanding benefits for the good of the industries company serves. Gardner Denver Industrials Group is focused on continuous innovation and development of groundbreaking technologies that deliver superb efficiencies, reliability and performance to customers.

No matter what customers' requirement, Gardner Denver has the right technology for their business.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 41 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,700 employees world-wide.

