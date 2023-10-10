Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.10.2023 01:25:00

Gardner Capital to Develop Bethel Village in Harrisburg - Providing High Quality and Affordable Housing Options for Seniors

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital, a Dallas based private equity firm and alternative investment platform specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, announced its new senior housing development in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Bethel Village. 

Gardner Capital to Develop Bethel Village in Harrisburg – Providing High Quality and Affordable Housing Options for Seniors

Gardner Capital Expands National Affordable Housing Platform to Pennsylvania with First Development in Harrisburg

Construction for Bethel Village began in August and is expected to be completed in 2024.  Bethel Village represents the first new affordable housing development for Gardner Capital in the state of Pennsylvania, a key long term strategic market for the Company.

Located in the central business district of Harrisburg, Bethel Village will bring 49 units of high quality affordable housing for Seniors in the Harrisburg area. Gardner Capital expects to secure additional funding to support EV charging stations and provide free EV charging for future tenants through the GCRE Upward Mobility Fund.  Just two blocks from the state capital complex, the area has already seen signs of new investment, including the $192-million-dollar Federal Courthouse on 6th Street.  The complex will consist of one, energy-efficient, four-story building featuring one and two-bedroom units.

"We couldn't be more excited to begin construction on Bethel Village Apartments, our first Development in Pennsylvania – with another development closing this year in Philadelphia," said Amy Dosen, Managing Partner, Gardner Capital, adding "we have been dedicated to the Pennsylvania market for quite a few years, and it is only through our truly amazing local partners that we have been able to close our first of many future developments in a state that represents one of our core long term strategic markets."

When completed, Bethel Village Apartments will be the latest addition to Gardner Capital's growing affordable housing portfolio of more than 4,500 units – a part of Gardner Capital's national multifamily portfolio within Gardner Capital's Portfolio Management Group which oversees Gardner Capital's long-term development and investment assets.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm and alternative investment platform with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, as well as real estate-related investments, joint ventures and capital partner relationships. The firm has offices in St. Louis, Dallas. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3.5 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investments, expanding its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform. Additionally, the firm launched multiple alternative investment funds focused on renewable energy and EV adoption, upward mobility and investments in underserved markets. We are committed to investing in communities, supporting upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and increasing access to capital for affordable housing, clean energy and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.gardnercapital.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Company Contact:
Casey Rendon
Gardner Capital Multifamily Development
Affordable Housing Group
(314) 561-5900
gcremedia@gardnercapital.com

Media Contacts:
The Power Group for Gardner Capital

(PRNewsfoto/Gardner Capital)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gardner-capital-to-develop-bethel-village-in-harrisburg--providing-high-quality-and-affordable-housing-options-for-seniors-301952924.html

SOURCE Gardner Capital

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

