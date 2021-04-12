 Gardner Capital Completes New 90 Unit Affordable Living Complex in Hurst | 12.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’196 -0.4%  SPI 14’269 -0.4%  Dow 33’801 0.9%  DAX 15’252 0.1%  Euro 1.0999 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.1%  Gold 1’739 -0.3%  Bitcoin 55’797 0.5%  Dollar 0.9231 -0.2%  Öl 63.6 0.8% 

12.04.2021 14:56:00

Gardner Capital Completes New 90 Unit Affordable Living Complex in Hurst

DALLAS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping to meet the growing demand for affordable housing, Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, recently completed Provision at Patriot Place in Hurst, a part of the Ft. Worth-Arlington metro. Provision at Patriot Place is now open for leasing, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Provision at Patriot Place, Hurst TX

Citibank served as the tax equity partner as well as construction lender and permanent lender for the project while Treymore Construction was the general contractor for Provision at Patriot Place. Gardner Capital received 9 percent tax credits to support construction.

"As this area continues to grow in size and scope, so does the need for affordable housing," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "We are pleased to deliver a brand-new and welcomed addition to the local market and look forward to supporting the demand for affordable housing throughout the state of Texas." Gardner Capital's  Alternative Investments Platform will provide additional funding related to renewable energy and electric vehicle charging components for the project.

Located at 501 W. Hurst Blvd. in Tarrant County, Provision at Patriot Place is a garden-style apartment building with 90 total units. Amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, business center and more. Alpha Barnes will serve as property manager.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities, creating upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses. 

Visit www.gardnercapital.com for more information. 

For additional information, please contact:
Chief of Staff, Gardner Capital Corporate, Mike Koehler
314-561-6065
mkoehler@gardnercapital.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gardner-capital-completes-new-90-unit-affordable-living-complex-in-hurst-301266717.html

SOURCE Gardner Capital

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:00 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:43 Das Hoch rückt immer näher
09:31 Und täglich grüsst ein neuer Rekord
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
09.04.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Im Sommer ist der Spuk um die Inflation zu Ende!? | BX Swiss TV
07.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Temenos AG, Logitech International SA, ams AG
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/j3gkDEcCW2Q

Wird der Inflationsanstieg im Sommer gebremst? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt er, warum der Spuk nach ein paar Monaten schon vorbei sein soll. Was der Ölpreis damit zu tun hat, wie die US-Renditen die Inflationsraten eingepreist haben und ob die FED bei ihrer expansiven Geldpolitik bleibt, dazu gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel weitere Einblicke.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Im Sommer ist der Spuk um die Inflation zu Ende!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie Ziele in Corona-Studie - Corona-Cocktail von US-Behörde nachdrücklich empfohlen
Ausbruch voraus? Bitcoin behält Rekordhoch im Blick
Cathie Wood mit Mega-Ziel für Bitcoin: "Eine Billion US-Dollar ist nichts"
Plug Power: Dieses Unternehmen steckt hinter der erfolgreichen Aktie
Corona-Profiteure: Luxus-Autohersteller verzeichneten ein erfolgreiches Pandemie-Jahr 2020
Studie offenbart: US-Milliardäre wurden während Corona noch reicher
Milliardenschwerer Zusammenschluss: Veolia und SUEZ einigen sich auf Fusion - Aktien schiessen hoch
Dow vorbörslich unentschlossen -- SMI leichter -- DAX knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Warnung vor SPACs: Cathie Woods ARK Invest rät Anlegern zur Vorsicht
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit