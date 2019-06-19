Garden Remedies Now Accepting Priority Applicants for its Next Intensive Catalyst Mentoring Program Starting July 15th

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Remedies, Inc., Massachusetts' only woman- and physician-led cannabis company, announced it is now accepting applications for its free Catalyst Mentoring Program from Priority Applicants, as designated by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. The program is designed to expand diversity in the new cannabis market. The next intensive 14-week program starts July 15, 2019 and has been designed to equip cannabis entrepreneurs, from diverse backgrounds, with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the fast-evolving and complex cannabis industry.

"The success of our inaugural program earlier this year underscored the difference that we as a socially-conscious company can make to help local cannabis entrepreneurs," said Karen Munkacy, M.D., Founder, President and CEO of Garden Remedies, Inc. "We are thrilled to continue this part of our mission to expand access to safe, legal and natural cannabis products."

Garden Remedies' Catalyst Mentoring Program is comprised of a series of in-person and virtual learning experiences and mentoring sessions that address the unique business challenges and opportunities in the cannabis industry. Each class provides three learning tracks – processing, cultivation or retail – with access to expert knowledge in those areas from Garden Remedies staff.

Garden Remedies graduated its first class of students in early May 2019 to rave reviews from participants. "My experience working with the Garden Remedies team was transformational and impactful," says Caroline Pineau, owner and CEO of Haverhill Stem, who plans to operate a locally-owned, female-run cannabis dispensary in downtown Haverhill and help educate adult-use consumers on the benefits of cannabis. "Having such tremendous access to all aspects of Garden Remedies' operation through personalized one-on-one mentorship sessions has really helped me navigate challenges and elevate my business strategy."

The Catalyst Mentoring Program is a natural extension of Garden Remedies' focus on educating cannabis consumers, and the public at large, about the many benefits of cannabis, and increasing access to safe, legal and natural cannabis products.

The next Catalyst Mentoring Session starts July 15, 2019, and there is no fee to participate. Interested Priority Applicants can learn more and apply at gardenremedies.com/catalyst .

Founded in 2013 by Founder, President and CEO Karen Munkacy, M.D, Garden Remedies is Massachusetts' only cannabis company founded and led by a woman physician. The company's mission is to expand access to safe, legal and natural cannabis products that improve health, wellness and overall quality of life. Garden Remedies specializes in growing all-natural cannabis flower indoors in super-soil, then formulates, processes, tests and packages its products in its state-of-the-art cultivation facility. Garden Remedies operates dispensaries in Marlborough, Melrose and Newton, and a cultivation facility in Fitchburg. For more information, please visit www.gardenremedies.com .

