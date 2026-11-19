(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GAP), the apparel retailer behind Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, on Thursday reported higher third-quarter profit, reflecting improved performance at Gap and Old Navy, which offset weakness at Athleta.

The company also lowered its full-year sales and adjusted earnings outlook, citing a slower-than-expected start to the fourth quarter amid warmer weather.

Net income for the quarter increased to $311 million or $0.86 per share from $236 million or $0.62 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $296 million, or $0.82 per share, excluding the impact of IEEPA tariff refunds and related interest income.

Net sales rose 2% to $4.01 billion from $3.94 billion a year earlier, while comparable sales were flat against a 5% increase last year. Online sales grew 3% and accounted for 40% of total net sales.

Among its brands, Gap delivered the strongest performance, with net sales rising 11% to $1.06 billion and comparable sales increasing 9%. Old Navy sales advanced 1% to $2.27 billion, while comparable sales were flat. Banana Republic sales declined 3% to $449 million, with comparable sales also down 3%. Athleta recorded a 14% drop in net sales to $220 million, while comparable sales fell 15%.

For fiscal 2026, Gap now expects net sales to be roughly flat, compared with its previous forecast for growth of 1% to 1.5%. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to range from $2.29 to $2.34, compared with the previous forecast of $2.35 to $2.45. On a reported basis, earnings per share are expected to be approximately $3.71 to $3.76.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales to be flat to down 1% year over year and gross margin of approximately 38.0% to 38.3%.

Separately, Gap announced that Ashley Kechter will become Athleta's next president and CEO.