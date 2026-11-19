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19.11.2026 23:36:03
Gap Q3 Profit Rise 32%; Lowers FY Outlook
(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GAP), the apparel retailer behind Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, on Thursday reported higher third-quarter profit, reflecting improved performance at Gap and Old Navy, which offset weakness at Athleta.
The company also lowered its full-year sales and adjusted earnings outlook, citing a slower-than-expected start to the fourth quarter amid warmer weather.
Net income for the quarter increased to $311 million or $0.86 per share from $236 million or $0.62 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $296 million, or $0.82 per share, excluding the impact of IEEPA tariff refunds and related interest income.
Net sales rose 2% to $4.01 billion from $3.94 billion a year earlier, while comparable sales were flat against a 5% increase last year. Online sales grew 3% and accounted for 40% of total net sales.
Among its brands, Gap delivered the strongest performance, with net sales rising 11% to $1.06 billion and comparable sales increasing 9%. Old Navy sales advanced 1% to $2.27 billion, while comparable sales were flat. Banana Republic sales declined 3% to $449 million, with comparable sales also down 3%. Athleta recorded a 14% drop in net sales to $220 million, while comparable sales fell 15%.
For fiscal 2026, Gap now expects net sales to be roughly flat, compared with its previous forecast for growth of 1% to 1.5%. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to range from $2.29 to $2.34, compared with the previous forecast of $2.35 to $2.45. On a reported basis, earnings per share are expected to be approximately $3.71 to $3.76.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales to be flat to down 1% year over year and gross margin of approximately 38.0% to 38.3%.
Separately, Gap announced that Ashley Kechter will become Athleta's next president and CEO.
Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.
|
18.11.26
|S&P 500-Wert Gap-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Gap-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
18.11.26
|Ausblick: Gap präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
11.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier Gap-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Gap von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
04.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier Gap-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Gap von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.ch)
|
04.11.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Gap legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel Gap-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Gap von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
21.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Gap-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Gap von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.26
|Neobanks beat other fintechs to profit thanks to SME lending gap (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Gap Inc.
US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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