Gap Inc.?Announces Temporary Reduction in Store Hours Across Brands ?

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced that, as a result of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, it has temporarily reduced store hours for all of its stores across the US and Canada. Beginning Monday, March 16, the company will operate the following times, with further reductions in some locations*:

Old Navy: 11am-8pm Monday – Saturday; 11am-6pm Sunday

Athleta: 10am-6pm Monday – Saturday; 11am-6pm Sunday

Banana Republic, Banana Republic Factory, Gap, Gap Outlet and Janie and Jack: 11am-7pm Monday – Saturday; 11am-6pm Sunday

The company also shared that it will close select stores based on guidance from government officials and health authorities, as well as other location-based factors, such as dependence on public transportation.

Additionally, the company has implemented enhanced continued pay policies to further support both its full and part time employees in light of this situation.

To read a note from incoming Gap Inc. CEO, Sonia Syngal, visit https://corporate.gapinc.com/en-us/news.

*We will continue to update store hours as the situation progresses. Hours may vary by location, and certain locations have been closed temporarily.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit?www.gapinc.com.

