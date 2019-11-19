+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
19.11.2019 19:21:00

Ganesh Machinery to Auction New CNC Machines as Part of Company's Revitalization Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganesh Machinery and GA Global Partners, LLC ("GA Global"), a leading provider of wholesale and industrial asset disposition solutions, will begin accepting bids on November 19, 2019 for an online auction of over 50 brand-new "factory crated" CNC lathes, mills and machining centers being offered in connection with Ganesh Machinery's revitalization strategy. The live public auction will take place online on December 5, 2019.

The auction is being conducted to reduce excess inventory following the repurchase of Ganesh Machinery by its original owners, including Harvinder Singh, who recently reassumed the role of CEO. Ganesh Machinery will continue to provide parts and service from their Chatsworth, CA location.

"Founded in 1985, Ganesh Machinery has built a reputation for quality workmanship and professional service by setting a high standard for precision machinery and productivity. This is a superb opportunity to acquire brand new machinery in its original packaging from a highly respected manufacturer. It is very rare to see new, unused industrial machines and equipment sold at auction," said Paul Brown, Vice President of GA Global Partners.

Ganesh Machinery has sold and serviced machines in thousands of machine shops, manufacturing businesses and technical schools throughout North America. Its machines are produced in an ISO-9001 facility in Taiwan, with many of the critical components manufactured in Japan. All machines and equipment being offered at auction are crated or shrink-wrapped, and on original pallets and skids direct from the factory. The auction will also include two forklifts, four Hyundai Sonata vehicles and two Dodge trucks.

Advanced bidding opened on November 19, 2019. The live online-only webcast auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 pm ET) on December 5, 2019. Physical inspections will be held by appointment only at 851 E. Watson Center Road, Carson, CA 90745 (Machinery) and 20869 Plummer St. Chatsworth, CA 93021 (Rolling Stock).

Interested bidders are required to pre-register prior to auction. For registration and bidding information, visit www.gaauction.com or call (818) 340-3134.

About GA Global Partners
For 40 Years, GA Global has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of Great American Group, a B. Riley Financial company.

Contacts:

Auction Inquiries
Paul Brown
GA Global Partners
pbrown@gaglobl.com
203-313-8935

Media Inquiries
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial
jmccusker@brileyfin.com
646-885-5425

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ganesh-machinery-to-auction-new-cnc-machines-as-part-of-companys-revitalization-strategy-300961200.html

SOURCE GA Global Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:34
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Rohstoffe: Wieder größere Sorgenfalten
09:20
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
09:11
Schwergewichte hieven SMI auf Rekordhoch
18.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Fondsmanager überzeugt: Es gibt derzeit keine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Medicines Co-Aktie +20%: Novartis angeblich an Medicines Co. interessiert
Novartis-Medikament zur Behandlung von Sichelzellenänamie erhält US-Zulassung - Novartis-Aktie im Plus
SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- US-Börsen behaupten sich -- DAX beendet Tag mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
HP- und Xerox-Aktien bewegt HP lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Xerox ab
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron erhält von FDA Rare-Pediatric-Disease-Status für Sarizotan

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
Die heimische Börse kann nach einem Jahreshoch die Gewinne nicht halten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex fällt zurück. Am US-amerikanischen Aktienmarkt geht es nach unten. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag mehrheitlich an, insbesondere der Hang Seng verzeichnete ein kräftiges Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;