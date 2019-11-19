Ganesh Machinery to Auction New CNC Machines as Part of Company's Revitalization Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganesh Machinery and GA Global Partners, LLC ("GA Global"), a leading provider of wholesale and industrial asset disposition solutions, will begin accepting bids on November 19, 2019 for an online auction of over 50 brand-new "factory crated" CNC lathes, mills and machining centers being offered in connection with Ganesh Machinery's revitalization strategy. The live public auction will take place online on December 5, 2019.

The auction is being conducted to reduce excess inventory following the repurchase of Ganesh Machinery by its original owners, including Harvinder Singh, who recently reassumed the role of CEO. Ganesh Machinery will continue to provide parts and service from their Chatsworth, CA location.

"Founded in 1985, Ganesh Machinery has built a reputation for quality workmanship and professional service by setting a high standard for precision machinery and productivity. This is a superb opportunity to acquire brand new machinery in its original packaging from a highly respected manufacturer. It is very rare to see new, unused industrial machines and equipment sold at auction," said Paul Brown, Vice President of GA Global Partners.

Ganesh Machinery has sold and serviced machines in thousands of machine shops, manufacturing businesses and technical schools throughout North America. Its machines are produced in an ISO-9001 facility in Taiwan, with many of the critical components manufactured in Japan. All machines and equipment being offered at auction are crated or shrink-wrapped, and on original pallets and skids direct from the factory. The auction will also include two forklifts, four Hyundai Sonata vehicles and two Dodge trucks.

Advanced bidding opened on November 19, 2019. The live online-only webcast auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 pm ET) on December 5, 2019. Physical inspections will be held by appointment only at 851 E. Watson Center Road, Carson, CA 90745 (Machinery) and 20869 Plummer St. Chatsworth, CA 93021 (Rolling Stock).

Interested bidders are required to pre-register prior to auction. For registration and bidding information, visit www.gaauction.com or call (818) 340-3134.

About GA Global Partners

For 40 Years, GA Global has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of Great American Group, a B. Riley Financial company.

