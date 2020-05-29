Ganapathi Pulipaka, PhD, has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka has been inducted into Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.



Dr. Pulipaka, the chief data scientist and SAP technical lead of DeepSingularity is distinguished in his field of machine learning and mathematics with many accolades and experience to his credit was born on August 20th, 1974. From 2016 to 2018, Dr. Pulipaka served as the chief executive officer, chief data scientist and SAP technical lead for DeepSingularity LLC and the SAP senior manager for Prosum from 2012 to 2016. Before these appointments, he was the SAP delivery project manager for Telecom Media Entertainment North America and Capgemini US LLC from 2006 to 2012, and in 2008, he was a SAP CRM 7.0/IPM 2008 product development consultant at SAP Labs a Collaboratory framework between Capgemini and SAP Labs.



Dr. Pulipaka's career began from his formal education, at India, where he graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor's degree and then in 1997 with a Master's Degree. He received a Doctor of Philosophy in business administration, information systems, data analytics and ERM from the University of California, Irvine in 2015 with a GPA of 4.0/4.0. The research scholar received his second Postdoc degree, Doctor of Philosophy in computer science, engineering, machine learning and big data analytics from Colorado Technical University, Colorado Springs, CO in 2017 with a GPA of 4.0/4.0. He also completed postdoctoral coursework with a specialized dissertation "Deep learning frameworks in High-performance computing environments," an original scientific computer science and machine learning research on which he spent more than a year, that's peer reviewed by Colorado Chair of Doctor of Computer Science.



With Dr. Pulipaka's over 21+ years of experience as an SAP technical development and integration lead, he has implemented more than 32 projects for Fortune 100 corporations. Dr. Pulipaka was named among the Top 50 Technology Leaders in AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Mathematics and Statistics, and stood out with a Lifetime Achievement Award in the field of AI at the Intercon Conference.



At the Intercon conference, Dr. Pulipaka gave a motivational keynote speech on Deep Reinforcement Learning and the landscape of machine learning and artificial intelligence that inspired the audience. He noted that the MIT Technology Review has downloaded 16,625 research papers from arxiv that are publicly available under the computer science and artificial intelligence section through November 2018. Through natural language processing techniques on the abstracts, the words "constraint," "theory," "rule," "logic," "program," "learning," "network," "data," "task," and "performance" have been evaluated to find the reinforcement learning boom in recent times. Dr. GP said trends have shown the rise of traditional neural networks in the 1950s and 1960s, symbolic approaches in the 1970s, knowledge-based and rule-based systems in 1980s, support vector machines in 1990s, and the reign of neural networks in the 2010s with the advent of heavy implementation of deep neural networks.



Dr. Pulipaka attributes his success to his specializations and innovations, and he believes what separates him from most of his colleagues is that he works with many different industries, such as aerospace, manufacturing, retail, semi-conductor companies and hardware, among others. He believes it has helped him develop many different useful skill sets that he applies through all areas of his work.



Dr. Pulipaka's dedication to his career comes with his successes as a young man that led him to want to pursue artificial intelligence even further. When he was just 16 years old, he started writing programs in C, C++, VC++ and Java. At this stage as a freelancer, he implemented a vast number of commercial projects while attending school for clients. Significant customers included the Air Force Academy and State Electricity Board.



Today, the chief data scientist is a contributor to over 400 artificial intelligence research papers and many creative works. He is the author of two eBooks, "The Digital Evolution of Supply Chain Management with @SAPLeonardo" and "Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence for Enterprise HealthCare and Health Technology Solutions," along with two other books, "The Future of Data Science and Parallel Computing: A Road to Technological Singularity" and "Big Data Appliances for In-Memory Computing: A Real-World Research Guide for Corporations to Tame and Wrangle Their Data." Dr. Pulipaka was featured in Top 22 Artificial Intelligence Experts by Microsoft's Partner Acuvate and Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Technologies and Courses to Learn for a Great Data Science Career in Today's Era from Launchora Magazine. He was also featured in "8 AI Influencers You Must Follow On Twitter To Stay On Top Of Your Game," "Top Data Superheroes Among US: The Whole Next Level Of Human Brain" and "The Future Of Humanity: Artificial Intelligence" from Buzzfeed Magazine.



Along with Dr. Pulipaka's notable features, he has been the recipient of several awards. In 2019, he won a Top 50 Tech Leaders Award and was ranked among Top 5 Supply Chain Management and SAP Machine Learning Experts by SAP, Machine Learning and AI Influencers by DigitalBanking World, and Most Influential Artificial Intelligence Executives in the World by Analytics Insight Magazine. He was further listed as a Top Twitter Influencer in Artificial Intelligence.



Despite Dr. Pulipaka's many years in his industry, there is no plan to slow down his progress and success just yet. Five years from now, Dr. Pulipaka plans to continue writing books and researching articles on such topics as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning and high performance computer applications, as well as participating in more industry-related events. He also wants to inspire the youth across the world, introducing them to data science. His intention is to influence the youth and encourage them to go into the data science fields of their choice.



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-ganapathi-pulipaka-56417a2

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gp_pulipaka

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ganapathipulipaka

GitHub: https://github.com/GPSingularity



Website 1: www.gppulipaka.org

Website 2: www.deepsingularity.io



Email: Ganapathi.Pulipaka@deepsingularity.io

Phone: 323-898-7112



About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who's Who titles, including Who's Who in America®, Who's Who in the World®, Who's Who in American Law®, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who's Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who's Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ganapathi-pulipaka-phd-has-been-inducted-into-the-prestigious-marquis-whos-who-biographical-registry-301067396.html

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who