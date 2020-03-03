Gaming Industry Service Provider Knighted Ventures Sponsors Annual Skid Row Carnival of Love

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25, 2020, California cardroom service provider Knighted Ventures volunteered at the sixth annual Skid Row Carnival of Love, partnering with The Wayfarer Foundation, in addition to donating $10,000 to the cause. The event, occupying over 20,000 square feet in Skid Row, is the largest of its kind in the United States. 35 of Knighted's cardroom employees joined a total volunteer group of 2,000. Together, they helped 4,000 guests navigate the carnival to receive a variety of free services, including new shoes, ID cards, medical and legal assistance, haircuts, and more.

The Wayfarer Foundation has served people living on the streets of Los Angeles for over five years – focusing on bringing love, dignity, and compassion to people experiencing homelessness. Paul Asplund, Executive Director for the organization, kicked off the event with a shout-out to Knighted and others, earning raucous cheers from the volunteers in the crowd. Jieho Lee, an event volunteer and one of Knighted's General Partners, said in a statement: "As members of the card room industry, we are committed to giving back to our local communities. Homelessness is the biggest crisis we are facing in California, and we support the fantastic work the Wayfarer Foundation is doing. Knighted is honored to help sponsor the Carnival of Love, and hopefully many more initiatives in the future."

About Knighted Ventures

With over 800 employees, Knighted Ventures is the largest provider of Third Party Player Proposition Services for the California Cardroom industry. It is our mission to support casino games and operations by fostering a culture of leaders who are committed to integrity, innovation, and service. Through its community service division, Knighted Neighbors, Knighted Ventures has committed its people and resources to the improvement of communities it serves, partnering with organizations like The Wayfarer Foundation, Covenant House California, and PATH to expand the cardroom industry's positive local impact.

About The Wayfarer Foundation

The Wayfarer Foundation is a 501(c)3 that creates and produces events and provides programs and opportunities for communities to help solve homelessness.

