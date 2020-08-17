+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
17.08.2020 02:00:00

Gamification Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Gamification Market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 26.15%.

  • The global gamification market was valued at US$ 6397.81 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 26.15% over the forecast period.
  • The increasing proliferation across the globe is bringing more number of users online. These new digital natives are more likely to engage with some or the other online activities which makes them potential customers for online businesses. This trend is driving the demand for gamified solutions to actively engage with such users.

  • The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has further inflated the adoption of online medium from people for shopping, learning and entertainment purpose, which is expected to positively affect the demand of gamification market from businesses for engaging with these users.
  • Employee engagement application is witnessing high growth as human resource departments of various organizations are using gamification to enhance productivity of their employees and participation in corporate training.
  • Gamification of learning is enhancing student engagement and is making learning activity more interactive. Promotion of gamification of learning by government entities is encouraging educational institutes to adopt these solutions, thus increasing the share of education vertical in gamification market.
  • North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018. Asia Pacific is anticipated to   register the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the flourishing e-commerce industry, which is likely to create higher demand for game-based solutions so as to increase customer engagement and improve sales.
  • Some of the players operating in the gamification market are Ambition, Aon plc., Axonify Inc., Bunchball Inc., Gamifier, Inc., Growth Engineering, Hoopla, IActionable, Influitive, KNOLSKAPE Solutions, Microsoft, MPS Interactive Systems Limited, NIIT LTD., PentaQuest Pty Ltd and Scrimmage amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of gamification market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

