Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’324 0.0%  SPI 18’384 0.2%  Dow 48’996 -0.9%  DAX 25’122 0.9%  Euro 0.9314 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’924 -0.1%  Gold 4’457 -0.8%  Bitcoin 72’689 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7976 0.3%  Öl 60.4 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343
Top News
Fidelity-Ausblick 2026: Diese Qualitätsaktien trotzen unsicheren Zeiten
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Grosser Fortschritt bei skalierbarer Quantencomputer-Steuerung
Warner Bros.-Aktie kaum beeindruckt: WBD-Board entscheidet gegen Paramounts Übernahmeangebot
Aktien schwächeln: BP und Corteva schmieden Bündnis für Herstellung von Biokraftstoffen
Suche...

GameStop Aktie 2274310 / US36467W1099

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.01.2026 23:30:36

GameStop Ties Ryan Cohen's Pay To A $100 Bln Market Cap Bet

GameStop
17.44 CHF 7.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - GameStop (GME) has approved an aggressive, all-or-nothing compensation plan for chairman and chief executive Ryan Cohen, offering him a massive stock option award only if the company delivers unprecedented growth in both valuation and profits.

Under the plan, Cohen will receive performance-based options linked to GameStop reaching a $100 billion market capitalisation and generating $10 billion in cumulative EBITDA. The structure offers no partial payout. If the company fails to achieve at least $20 billion in market value and $2 billion in cumulative EBITDA, none of the options will vest.

GameStop's shares fell 36 percent last year, and the retailer is currently valued at about $9.3 billion. It reported net income of $77.1 million in the third quarter, underscoring how distant the incentive thresholds remain.

If the targets are met, Cohen would be able to buy more than 171.5 million Class A shares at $20.66 each, a potential windfall that would dwarf any previous executive award in the company's history.

Cohen, who joined the board in early 2021 before taking over as chief executive, has been the driving force behind GameStop's post-meme-stock strategy. The company has pushed into areas such as collectibles, trading cards, and heavy bitcoin purchases, but it has yet to outline a convincing roadmap for achieving the scale of growth implied by the new compensation plan.

The board said the incentive package is designed to tie Cohen's pay directly to long-term shareholder value and to reward only what it described as extraordinary performance.

Wednesday GME closed at $21.29, up 3.05%, and is currently trading at $21.40, up 0.52%, on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu GameStop Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten