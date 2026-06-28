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GameStop Aktie 2274310 / US36467W1099

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
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Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

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Dividende/GV

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28.06.2026 03:29:53

GameStop Pushes Ahead With Bid For EBay Despite Board Rejection

GameStop
17.36 CHF 0.34%
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(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced that it remains focused on advancing its proposed acquisition of eBay Inc. The company emphasized its commitment to pursuing the transaction despite recent developments.

GameStop currently expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA in excess of $600 million for fiscal year 2026, a significant increase compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $345.4 million reported in fiscal year 2025. This outlook underscores the company's confidence in its operating performance and strategic direction.

Last month, global commerce major eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced that its Board of Directors had rejected GameStop's unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal. The decision marked a setback in GameStop's efforts to secure the deal.

On May 3, GameStop revealed details of its proposal to acquire eBay for $125 per share, structured as 50 percent cash and 50 percent GameStop common stock. The offer represented a 46% premium to eBay's unaffected closing price on February 4, 2026, highlighting the value GameStop believed the transaction could deliver to eBay shareholders.

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Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

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