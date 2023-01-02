SMI 10'729 -1.2%  SPI 13'735 -1.1%  Dow 33'147 -0.2%  DAX 14'069 1.1%  Euro 0.9874 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'856 1.7%  Gold 1'824 0.0%  Bitcoin 15'471 0.8%  Dollar 0.9258 0.0%  Öl 86.0 4.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Forex Trading - Tipps für den Erfolg beim Devisenhandel
Cathie Wood: Die Karriere der ARK Invest-Gründerin und "erfolgreichsten Investorin der Welt"
Dezember 2022: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Rohstoff-Performance im 4. Quartal 2022: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Trotz FTX-Pleite: Tim Draper hält weiter an Bitcoin-Kursziel von 250'000 US-Dollar fest
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
03.01.2023 00:05:00

Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2023

HushLoudly recognizes 42 influential, introverted leaders on World Introvert Day.

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Introvert Day, HushLoudly, the podcast and brand dedicated to amplifying the voices of introverts, released Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2023, a comprehensive list of influential, introverted leaders. This inaugural list includes 42 corporate and non-profit executives, best-selling authors, speakers, professors, coaches, graphic designers, entrepreneurs, television executives, filmmakers and screenwriters who are 'changing the game' and changing the narrative about individuals who have a preference for introversion.

Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2023

"In a society where the most extroverted personalities are celebrated and rewarded, we wanted to celebrate those with a preference for introversion who are moving the needle, working with purpose and making a difference in their respective areas authentically," said Jeri Bingham, Founder of HushLoudly and Black Introvert Week (2/8-2/15), "Through their bodies of work, these Gamechangers are reversing stereotypes, a critical measure as companies are committing to being more inclusive of their employees' differences - - and yes, diversity and inclusion extends to personality type."

Susan Cain, NYT Bestselling Author of Quiet and Bittersweet, who is included on the Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch list, is offering a 35% discount for her Quiet at Work course in support of those with a preference for introversion. In the 30-day interactive course, registrants will explore strategies, tools, and practical steps to take to communicate, to network, and to lead as an introvert – without having to pretend to be someone else. Learn more about Susan Cain at https://susancain.net/ and sign up for the Quiet at Work course on her website here using the coupon code HUSHLOUDLY between World Introvert Day (January 2) and the end of Black Introvert Week (February 15th).

"I'm hopeful that this Gamechangers list will educate those who discount personalities they simply don't understand," said Bingham. "It's our differences that make us special and the world needs to embrace that."

Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2023

Kenny Anderson, Senior Retail Executive & Consultant

Cecile Angeles, Strategic Insights Leader

Andrew Bennett, Founder and President, Bennett Performance Group

Chelsey Brooke Cole, Licensed Psychotherapist, Author, Speaker, and Coach

Collette Brown Rogers, Higher Education Leader, Researcher, Doctoral Candidate

Lisa Cain, Design Strategist

Susan Cain, NYT Bestselling Author of Quiet and Bittersweet

Courtney Carver, Author, Simplicity Advocate

Judaline Cassidy, CVO, Plumber, Speaker

Meagan Connley, Explorer, Creator, Reflector

Christina Crawford Steed, Communications Expert and Professor

Matthew DiGirolamo, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, L'Oreal North America

Keni Dominguez, PeopleOps Strategist & Salary Negotiation Coach

Richard Etienne, Personal Branding Consultant and Filmmaker

Steve Friedman, Author of The Corporate Introvert

Rene Germain, Author of Black and Great, Speaker

Jenn Granneman, Founder of IntrovertDear.com and author of SENSITIVE

Howard Griffith II, Graphic Artist

Alan Heymann, Founder and Coach, Peaceful Direction

Darrious Hilmon, Executive Director and Executive Producer, CAN TV

Melissa Hoyer, Financial Advisor and Coach

Lisa Hurley, Anthem Award-Winning Activist and Co-Founder & Co-Host, The Introvert Sisters Podcast

Sharon Hurley Hall, Founder, Sharon's Anti-Racism Newsletter & Co-Host, The Introvert Sisters Podcast

Dr. John Igwebuike, Founder, The Lead Listening Society and the Transformational Listening Conference

Margaret Izard Oskoui, Co-founder and CEO, Peacock Voices

Sylvia L. Jones, TV & Film Writer/Producer + Founder: Sylvia L. Jones Presents: A Writer's Retreat & Workshop

Shereen Jegtvig Lehman, Founder, Introverts Retreat

Brenda Levesque, The Chic City Girl

Angela Lifsey, Executive Coach & Director of Career Development, Harvard University

Katharine Manning, President and Founder, Blackbird LLC

Cynthia Pong, JD, Founder and CEO of Embrace Change

Ekow Sanni-Thomas, Founder, Inside Voices

Michael Segovia, Principal Consultant and Certification Faculty, The Myers-Briggs Company

Mary Shapiro, Fellow, Simmons University Institute of Inclusive Leadership

Ryan Showalter, Director, COMMERCIAL INSIGHTS, 84.51°

Melanie Sillas, Executive Director, Chicago State Foundation

Carol Stewart, Executive, Career, Leadership Coach, Abounding Solutions

John Tarnoff, Executive & Career Transition Coach

Peter Vogt, The Introvert Advocate

Robyn Willard, Founder, Chief Creative Officer, Reign Entertainment

Morgan Williams, Entrepreneur

Jeri Bingham, Founder, HushLoudly + Founder, Black Introvert Week + Higher Education Executive, Adjunct Instructor and Doctoral Candidate

About HushLoudly

HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined is a brand and podcast hosted by Jeri Bingham that is dedicated to redefining society's misperceptions of introversion. HushLoudly gives rise to those with a preference for introversion by raising their voices and sharing the stories, challenges and successes of introverts living in an extrovert-rewarding world. The HushLoudly audio podcast is available here at WGN Radio, or anywhere podcasts are found. The HushLoudly televised podcast is available here at CAN TV. Visit the HushLoudly website or https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeribingham for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamechangers-introverts-to-watch-in-2023-301712018.html

SOURCE HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2023. Wie geht es mit dem Ukraine Krieg weiter? Haben wir den Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? Dazu wagt Robert Halver einen Blick in die Zukunft, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

02.01.23 Vonovia erwartet keinen Rückgang der Immobilienpreise
02.01.23 Vontobel: derimail - Zum Jahresstart: BRCs auf Indizes
02.01.23 DAX – 2023 könnte besser werden
30.12.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 30.12.2022
30.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Trendlinie stützt die Kurse / Roche - Neues Jahrestief
29.12.22 Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie gewinnt: Rheinmetall erhält Auftrag in Millionenwert von Autohersteller
Kein Handel an Schweizer Börse wegen Berchtoldstag -- DAX schliesst über 14'000 Punkten -- Wall Street und asiatische Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
Trotz FTX-Pleite: Tim Draper hält weiter an Bitcoin-Kursziel von 250'000 US-Dollar fest
Blick in die Sterne 2023: Ethereum Kurs Prognosen 2030
Frohes Neues! Star-Investor mit bullischer Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: 2023 idealer Zeitpunkt, um Bitcoin zu kaufen
NIO Aktie News: NIO steigt am Montagmittag
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Kapitulation könnte bevorstehen – jetzt Bitcoin kaufen?
Airbus-Aktie höher: Airbus will mittels Atos in Cybersicherheits-Sparte einsteigen - Atos-Papiere springen hoch
Amazon Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Montagmittag vermehrt von Amazon
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) verbilligt sich am Montagmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.