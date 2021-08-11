SMI 12’394 0.3%  SPI 15’861 0.2%  Dow 35’476 0.6%  DAX 15’826 0.4%  Euro 1.0822 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’206 0.4%  Gold 1’751 1.3%  Bitcoin 42’725 1.5%  Dollar 0.9218 -0.1%  Öl 71.5 0.9% 

11.08.2021 21:02:00

GameChange Solar Completes Largest Solar Tracker Project in India for Tata Power

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GameChange Solar announced the completion of its first Genius Tracker™ project in India. This 394 MW project is located 110 km from Ahmedabad, the capital city of the State of Gujarat. This solar plant is expected to supply clean solar power to the equivalent of 376,000 households.

GameChange Solar - Logo

GameChange Solar is proud to have been selected by Tata Power, a leading Independent Power Producer in India and part of Tata Group. This is the largest solar project utilizing single-axis trackers in India and GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ 1P was selected for the project because of the challenging ground conditions and high winds experienced in the area. The Genius Tracker™ is engineered specifically for these conditions.

The project, which was only partially constructed at the time, withstood the Tauktae cyclone when it hit in May of 2021. This was the strongest cyclone to strike Gujarat since 1998 and had wind speeds in excess of 160 km/h and uprooted trees & electricity poles. Due to the quality engineering and construction of the Genius Tracker™, no damage was caused to the portion of the facility installed at that time.

GameChange Solar also demonstrated its commitment to India as more than 20% of the materials for the Genius Tracker™ came from within the country. GameChange Solar is targeting to locally source more than 50% of the parts for its systems on all future projects in India.

Vikas Bansal, Chief Operating Officer, International for GameChange Solar, stated, "We were pleased to have Genius Tracker™ selected for the Ahmedabad project. We are looking forward to bringing GameChange Solar's cutting-edge Genius Tracker™ technology to more projects in India. As a global leader in the solar industry, we will strive to make an impact on the clean energy supply throughout the Indian subcontinent."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

GameChange Solar Completes Largest Solar Tracker Project in India for Tata Power

 

SOURCE GameChange Solar

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie man als Anleger in den Weltraum investieren kann? | BX Swiss TV

Ein Wettrennen, was seinen Vergleich sucht – drei Milliardäre wollen den Weltraum für Tourismus massentauglich machen. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, geht Alexander Berger der Frage nach, ob man damit Geld verdienen kann und wie Anleger in Weltraumtechnologie und -wirtschaft investieren können.

 

 

Alexander Berger: Wie man als Anleger in den Weltraum investieren kann? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10.08.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.08.21 Siemens sieht länger anhaltende Lieferketten-Probleme
10.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Caterpillar Inc
10.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Novavax
10.08.21 Vontobel: derimail - Techwerte im Fokus
10.08.21 Marktüberblick: Hella haussiert nach Übernahmespekulationen
09.08.21 SMI auf Richtungssuche
07.08.21 Dominique Böhler: Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen des "Anlegerschutz-Vereins" zurück - Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert
Dufry-Aktie gewinnt: Dufry fährt auch im ersten Halbjahr 2021 massiven Verlust ein
SMI schliesst nach neuen Rekorden im Plus -- DAX geht etwas fester in den Feierabend -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneinig -- Börsen in Fernost legen schlussendlich zu
Coinbase schlägt Erwartungen - Coinbase-Aktie springt an
Kryptowährung Tether: Tether-Bestand stagniert - Grund zur Sorge?
Bayer verliert weiteres US-Glyphosat-Verfahren in Berufung - Bayer-Aktie fester
Stadler Rail-Aktie fester: Stadler Rail hat wohl Aufträge über 163 Millionen Euro an der Angel
US-Börsen uneins -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Plus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel - neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Bitcoin-Regulierung: So könnte laut "Wolf of Wall Street" Belfort der BTC-Preis gesteigert werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit